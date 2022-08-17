Announcing 5th Annual GEOINT Innovation Summit
Defense Strategies Institute's GEOINT Innovation Summit, previously the GEOINT & Open Source Analytics Summit will be held this November 2-3 in Alexandria, VA.
Alexandria, VA, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 5th Annual GEOINT Innovation Summit, occurring this November 2-3 at The Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, VA. This year’s summit will bring together senior leadership for a discussion on the needs and challenges for advancing geospatial intelligence capabilities and moving the community forward, highlighting this year’s theme “Fueling the GEOINT Revolution to Enhance National Security.”
As the United States enters an era of strategic competition, it has become increasingly vital to deliver the intelligence advantage to decision-makers, warfighters, and intelligence leaders across the military and government. The 2022 GEOINT Innovation Summit will provide a "town-hall" style forum for industry and government leaders to discuss the technology priority areas and commercial GEOINT strategies for maximizing the GEOINT advantage and enabling decision dominance.
The 2022 GEOINT Innovation Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
Robert Cardillo, Chief Strategist and Chairman of the Board, Planet Federal
Paul Sartorius, Director, Geospatial-Intelligence Solutions, Leidos, Co-chair, Commercial GEOINT Working Group, USGIF
Chris Oxendine, PhD, Director of Defense/Intelligence Solutions, ESRI
Chris Vaughan, Geospatial Information Officer, FEMA
Carrie Stokes, Chief Geographer and GeoCenter Director, USAID
Jack O’Connor, Director of Geospatial Intelligence Program, JHU
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
Driving Digital Transformation and GEOINT Capabilities to Fortify National Security
NGA’s Role in Leading a GEOINT Revolution to Secure U.S. National Interests
Boosting Shared GEOINT to Revolutionize How We See and Understand the World
Guiding Research to Develop Tools and Technologies to Harness Intelligence
Leveraging GEOINT as a Critical Enabler to the Counterterrorism Enterprise
and much more.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado, adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the GEOINT Innovation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://geoint.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Categories