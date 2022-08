Announcing 5th Annual GEOINT Innovation Summit

Alexandria, VA, August 17, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 5th Annual GEOINT Innovation Summit, occurring this November 2-3 at The Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, VA. This year’s summit will bring together senior leadership for a discussion on the needs and challenges for advancing geospatial intelligence capabilities and moving the community forward, highlighting this year’s theme “Fueling the GEOINT Revolution to Enhance National Security.”As the United States enters an era of strategic competition, it has become increasingly vital to deliver the intelligence advantage to decision-makers, warfighters, and intelligence leaders across the military and government. The 2022 GEOINT Innovation Summit will provide a "town-hall" style forum for industry and government leaders to discuss the technology priority areas and commercial GEOINT strategies for maximizing the GEOINT advantage and enabling decision dominance.The 2022 GEOINT Innovation Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:Robert Cardillo, Chief Strategist and Chairman of the Board, Planet FederalPaul Sartorius, Director, Geospatial-Intelligence Solutions, Leidos, Co-chair, Commercial GEOINT Working Group, USGIFChris Oxendine, PhD, Director of Defense/Intelligence Solutions, ESRIChris Vaughan, Geospatial Information Officer, FEMACarrie Stokes, Chief Geographer and GeoCenter Director, USAIDJack O’Connor, Director of Geospatial Intelligence Program, JHUTopics to be covered at the Summit Include:Driving Digital Transformation and GEOINT Capabilities to Fortify National SecurityNGA’s Role in Leading a GEOINT Revolution to Secure U.S. National InterestsBoosting Shared GEOINT to Revolutionize How We See and Understand the WorldGuiding Research to Develop Tools and Technologies to Harness IntelligenceLeveraging GEOINT as a Critical Enabler to the Counterterrorism Enterpriseand much more.DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado, adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the GEOINT Innovation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://geoint.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.