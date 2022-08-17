Katie’s Pizza Expands to The Fresh Market, Will be in 159 Locations in 22 States
St. Louis, MO, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria, a family-owned and award-winning Italian restaurant and bar, is announcing the expansion of its frozen artisan pizzas. The Fresh Market placed their first order for 7,000 frozen pizzas and will start with carrying the meatball pizza and black garlic burrata pizza.
“We are grateful and excited to be in all of The Fresh Market stores!” said Katie Collier, the Owner of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria. “I want to thank our team for their hard work and our community for their continued support in all of our endeavors.”
These two flavors will be in The Fresh Markets’ 159 locations across 22 states. To find the nearest location, please visit https://www.thefreshmarket.com/your-market/store-locator.
Katie’s frozen line is also available in all Dierbergs Markets, all Central Market stores in Texas, and the Whole Foods Market stores in Kansas City, MO, and Omaha, NE.
Their entire line consists of frozen artisan pizzas, pastas, and sauces. Retailers interested in carrying all or a selection of these items can go to https://katiespizza.com/pages/contact.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
