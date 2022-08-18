Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) Hosts Artist Preview and Information Session at Newest Location in Fort Myers
Zero Empty Spaces will be opening its first location in Fort Myers at Bell Tower and will host an Artist Preview & Information Session for interested artists and media on Saturday, August 20.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Zero Empty Spaces will host an Artist Preview and Information Session at Bell Tower in Fort Myers on Saturday, August 20 at 1pm. Attendees can expect to learn about the Zero Empty Spaces Program, ask any questions, and view and select available Studio Spaces in this former Jos A Bank store at this modern, open-air mall with fountains & specialty stores, plus diverse restaurants & a movie theater.
Interested artists are encouraged to apply online in advance at zeroemptyspaces.com as spaces are allocated on a first-come first-serve basis for practicing artists. These Working Artist Studios is the concepts 27th location, and will have fourteen (14) studios with 24hr access to the resident artists. The rent is $2.50 / sq. ft inclusive of all the utilities on a month-to-month basis and space sizes start at 96 sq. ft.
The pioneering working artist studio concept has continued to expand its relationship with the country’s top Shopping Center developers, Management Companies and Property Owners to connect with the community surrounding their respective locations, and provide a venue for local artists to affordably practice their craft in a commercial environment that helps expand the appreciation of all genres of visual art.
Interested Artists, Local Media, City Government are invited to attend and can RSVP at zesBELLTOWERSHOPSPREVIEW.eventbrite.com
About Zero Empty Spaces
Zero Empty Spaces is a rapidly growing affordable artist studio/vacancy management company that creates affordable artist studios in vacant spaces around the country where artists can create and collaborate at an affordable price. The concept expands the appreciation of all genres of art and helps to create a thriving cultural community in the cities surrounding each location. Current Florida locations include Hallandale Beach, (FL), St. Petersburg, (FL), Boca Raton, (FL), Palm Beach Gardens, (FL) and Natick, (MA). For more information, visit www.zeroemptyspaces.com.
Contact
Andrew Martineau
954-850-8581
www.zeroemptyspaces.com
