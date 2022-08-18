Train and On-Board Restaurant Employees Faster with Free Training Templates
BarSight Restaurant Systems is working with various restaurant industry experts to create free, ready-to-use, training templates to help increase service standards and reduce the time it takes to onboard new employees.
Maple Ridge, Canada, August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BarSight Restaurant Systems, a leading restaurant management software, has partnered with industry experts to create free training module templates available to be downloaded instantly into your BarSight accounts. The templates are designed to help train employees on a variety of topics from general policy and procedures to dress codes and even general maintenance tasks.
These training templates are a simple and effective way to train your employees on your restaurants' unique policies and procedures, while also ensuring all your staff have reliable reference material that they can always refer to. The training templates can be customized to fit your needs by adding text and images, so they will always be relevant to your business. Some of the available training templates are informational and ready to be deployed to your staff, while others have a 'fill in the blank' style that your management team can use to design a training module that is tailored for your restaurant.
BarSight is continuing to work with other industry experts to develop more training templates, such as bartending basics, proper food pairings with beer and wine, and various equipment maintenance, and cleaning tasks. BarSight has even partnered with an HR company to design anti-bullying and harassment training to help reduce toxicity in the workplace.
Designing and editing training modules with BarSight is easy for restaurant owners to use, and just recently got an overhaul to go along with the release of these training templates. This interface allows users to drag and drop elements (text, images, videos, and multiple choice questions) into a training module; once completed BarSight will automatically assign the modules to staff based on their roles.
For more information, or to get started - check out BarSight Restaurant Systems. You can even register for a free 30-day trial, and get started right away.
Brian Howard
1-855-715-1274
https://www.barsight.ca
