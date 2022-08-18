Copyrightregistration.io Launches Automated Copyright Registration Service to Protect American Artists
As part of their commitment to protect American artists, CopyrightRegistration.io today announced the launch of www.copyrightregistration.io, an easy to use, low cost, automated Copyright Registration service. This game changing Copyright Registration service, allows any creative artist to register copyright by uploading a digital file of their work and following a few simple instructions.
Walnut, CA, August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As part of their commitment to protect American artists, CopyrightRegistration.io today announced the launch of www.copyrightregistration.io, an easy to use, low cost, automated Copyright Registration service. This game changing Copyright Registration service, allows any creative artist to register copyright by uploading a digital file of their work and following a few simple instructions. The system automatically analyzes the file to collect information such as Author Name, Creation Date, Publication Status, and Type of work, saving artists time and the hassle of other Copyright Registration services. Register a single work for the launch special price of $79, or a group of 10 works for $129, including all United States Copyright Office (USCO) fees.
This innovative Copyright Registration service quickly and easily registers any creative work with the USCO. Videos, songs, lyrics, music, images, screenplays and any other creative work can be registered with the United States Copyright Office (USCO) in minutes. Supported file types include MOV, WMV, JPG, DOC, PDF and many more. The automated system analyzes the file and automatically compiles everything necessary for a Copyright Registration. The entire process takes about 2 minutes, compared to other services that are a minimum of 15 minutes or more. Legacy Copyright Registration services are also more complicated, often involving dozens of forms to fill out.
"Registering your Copyright with the United States Copyright Office is one of the most important things you can do to protect your creative works from theft, mis-use or copyright infringement," said Jake Small, CMO. "Filing a Copyright Registration provides many benefits, including proof of ownership, right to compensation and potential statutory damages if you sue an infringer in US Federal Court. Your Copyright registration is valid from the date of your application, so don’t delay, register your official US Copyright today!"
“Copyright Registration with the USCO is an incredibly important and powerful form of protection for content creators,” continued Jake, CMO, “Unfortunately, current solutions make it difficult and expensive for everyday people to register and protect their works. www.copyrightregistration.io is here to make US Copyright Registration accessible to everyone, protecting and unleashing the creative spirit of the American people.”
Jake Small
Chief Marketing Officer
registration@copyrightregistration.io
Jake Small
(415) 857-2679
https://copyrightregistration.io/
@copyrightllc
