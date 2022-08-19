VWO Adds Personalization and CDP Capabilities to Its Armor
The world-leading experimentation platform VWO launches VWO Personalize and VWO Data360.
San Francisco, CA, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After a remarkable performance in the G2 Summer 2022 Reports, VWO gained further momentum with the launch of its personalization and CDP offering this week. This announcement comes after VWO emerged as the overall leader in the A/B Testing, Personalization, Mobile App Optimization, Personalization Engines, and Feature Management categories based on user reviews.
“We have purpose-built VWO Personalize and VWO Data360 for our users to deliver hyper-personalized experiences and gain deeper insights into their customer journey. This will help them make informed decisions and simplify their experimentation journey significantly,” said Ankit Jain, Senior Vice President of Engineering at VWO.
VWO Personalize lets users utilize visitor data to draft and release personalized experiences for their visitors. It enables users to target different visitor groups for their different variations and deliver experiences that are optimized and personalized for their customers. It allows users to customize the content for their customers based on customer data such as purchase history, interests, shopping preferences, etc.
On the other hand, VWO Data360 helps users to collect and centralize customer data including demographics, product affinities and buying behavior making every bit of granular customer data more meaningful, actionable, and ready to use. Users can ensure data quality and governance across all channels to optimize experiments, personalize buying journeys and fine-tune marketing campaigns. For example, VWO Data360 users can target their experimentation campaign to a set of people who have completed a certain set of actions in the past or re-target users who add items to the cart and abandon it.
New users of VWO stand a chance to access Data360 and experience it firsthand. Existing users can explore VWO Personalize through a free trial and request access to VWO Data360. Sign up for a free trial of VWO Personalize or request a demo.
About VWO
VWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs. We provide capabilities to discover customer insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests, personalize experiences, and improve engagement across the entire customer journey.
Swati Aggarwal
844-822-8378
https://vwo.com/
