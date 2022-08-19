Des Moines Area Community College Student Awarded $1,000 National Nursing Scholarship
Grandville, MI, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The team at Platinum Educational Group understands the struggles and obstacles that are presented to students obtaining higher education in the healthcare industries. In 2015, Platinum Educational Group launched its inaugural scholarships program geared at Emergency Medical Services (EMS) students. In 2016, the company expanded its online solutions to include nursing and allied health fields. It only seemed fitting to expand its scholarships program to include the hardworking and dedicated students in those fields as well.
The 2022 nursing scholarship was awarded to Des Moines Area Community College, Ankeny Campus student Jessica Hatfield from Des Moines, Iowa. Mrs. Hatfield is studying to become an RN through the college’s Associate in Applied Science (A.A.S.) nursing degree program. Jessica was a randomly drawn winner for Platinum’s 2022 “Scholarships for Selfies” awards.
One of Platinum Educational Group’s goals is to aid students entering healthcare industries via their annual scholarship program. “It has been an honor to provide our scholarship program to the students our online solutions serve,” stated Platinum CEO Jason Jensen. He added, “We anticipate continuing our annual scholarship program for years to come.”
For full details of Platinum Educational Group’s Scholarships Program contact Director of Marketing, Jeremy M. Johnson at their website.
Platinum Educational Group is a global leader in online testing, student scheduling, competency tracking, and compliance reporting. The company’s markets include Emergency Medical Services, Allied Health, Nursing, and Health Science industries. Platinum Educational Group provides the most affordable, valid, and reliable online testing for EMT/Paramedic, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), and Registered Nurse (RN) training institutions. Platinum Educational Group offers a competency tracking and scheduling software program designed for EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health professions. With more than 19 years of delivering online software solutions expertise, the company now services several thousands of individuals, businesses, and organizations globally.
