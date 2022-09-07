deltAlyz Has Been a Microsoft Gold Partner for Data Analytics and Data Platform Solutions for 2 Years
Vancouver-based B2B solutions provider, deltAlyz, has collaborated with Microsoft to become its gold partner for offering data analytics and data platform solutions.
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, September 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- There has been a dramatic increase in the value of data over the past decade or so. This is mainly because successful businesses and well-known brands know that collecting and analyzing customer information is a simple and efficient approach to meeting the needs of their target market. As a result, they can gain insights into their target market that were previously impossible.
That's why more and more companies are teaming up with tech giants, such as Microsoft, to leverage their superior technology and implement it in their data analytics services. That's why companies like deltAlyz, also Microsoft's Gold Partner, are in high demand.
deltAlyz is a company that offers data solutions and services to other businesses in Canada and online. Although they are a new company in this industry, its high-quality services and solutions have allowed them to quickly establish and make a name in the sector. They offer a wide range of data solutions, such as artificial intelligence solutions, big data analytics consulting, data mining and warehousing, B2B integration services, and more.
A company official stated, "We take immense pride in the fact that we have been Microsoft's Gold Partner for the last two years for data analytics and data platform services. Becoming Microsoft's Gold Partner was not an easy task. It requires organizations to go through strict criteria, and only the best of the best are awarded it."
They added, "Being awarded this accreditation proves how far we've come as an organization, which started not too long ago. In addition, it also reflects the quality and effectiveness of our solutions and services that have enabled several organizations to scale."
In addition to its data services, the company offers other B2B services, such as mobile application development services, cloud computing solutions, cyber security services, business applications software solutions, and many more.
About deltAlyz
deltAlyz is a provider of B2B services and solutions. The company has a wide range of services, from business intelligence solutions, business systems integration, cloud-based solutions, cross-platform mobile development, cyber security services, and many more. They have a team of highly skilled experts that can offer their customers solutions tailored to their needs, ensuring 100% customer satisfaction.
Contact deltAlyz
Website: www.deltalyz.com
Phone: +1 604 724 5891
Email: contact@deltalyz.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/deltalyz-corp/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/deltAlyz
Location: 602 W Hastings St. #721, Vancouver, BC V6B 1P2, Canada
