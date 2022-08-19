Q-Net Security Adds a New Advisory Board Member, Welcomes Mark Davidson
St. Louis, MO, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Q-Net Security is pleased to announce the addition of a new member to its advisory board. The new board member, strategic business leader Mark Davison, is the CEO of Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. He brings to Q-Net Security experience as a growth leader and company builder and deep knowledge of scaling business operations.
“Q-Net has a lot planned for next quarter. We’re announcing new customers in military, energy, and water, and launching global partnerships in Europe with partner organization Enevo Group,” said Ron Indeck, CEO of Q-Net Security. “Davidson has an exceptional business mind. His expertise will be highly leveraged as we grow into a major business by approaching investors globally and negotiating a series of capital raising deals.”
For nearly twenty years, he worked in Silicon Valley, leading the overhaul of several start-ups within Fortune 500 companies.
Davidson is the former Chief Revenue Officer of DreamVu Inc., the leading company in omnidirectional 3D vision systems. Before that, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Range Networks, the leading company in software-based mobile communications. Prior to those roles, he served as the General Manager of Intel’s Enpirion Power Solutions Business.
He holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University.
Davidson is excited to be working on the new period of growth at the St. Louis-based cybersecurity company. “Q-Net is undergoing rapid business expansion,” said Davidson, “and my focus will be to help them improve business processes as they meet the existing high demand and expand further.”
About Q-Net Security, Inc.
Q-Net Security, Inc. (QNS) is an innovative cybersecurity company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 2015 by a team of highly acclaimed technologists, engineers, and security experts, QNS is driven to provide clean communication channels that leverage the public internet. Through the power, performance, and unalterable nature of silicon, the QNS hardware barrier is a truly groundbreaking approach to cybersecurity.
