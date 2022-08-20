Electro Standards Pathway Model 7281 RJ45 Cat5 Video Feed Controller Switch with Contact Control Remote Port
The Pathway Model 7281 Video Feed Controller Switch permits the simultaneous switching of three video sources among two monitors through a Contact Control Remote Port. It is ideal for livestreaming, media launch, and audio adjustment applications.
Cranston, RI, August 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The expert engineers of Electro Standards Laboratories in Cranston, RI announce the release of the new Pathway Model 7281 RJ45 Cat5 Video Feed Controller Switch with a Contact Control Remote Port. This Switch allows three video sources to be switched among two video monitors with the option of all sources being put in a cutoff position. The switch may be remotely controlled through the use of a DB9 Contact Control Remote port located on the rear of the unit. This DB9 remote port provides control by dry contact open/closure logic. The front panel LED display indicates the switch position and unit power status.
Within this Model 7281 Switch, there are two video monitor connectors, “A” and “B.” There are also three source connectors: 1, 2, and 3. There is one Remote DB9/female port for Contact Controls 1 and 2, which are independent contact closures. Contact Control 1 controls the switching of both monitor ports simultaneously between the Cutoff position and data flow. Contact Control 2 controls the switching of the video source for Monitor B. The source can be either Video Source 2 or 3. All video source and monitor connectors are RJ45 Cat5/100 mbps.
In the Model 7281, front panel LED indicators show the position of each switch. While the LEDs show red when in position for data transmission, they blink when the switches are in cutoff position. All switches are remotely controlled so there is no local control available. RJ45 Connector pins for Ports A, B, and COMMON are divided up into groups of pins used for data transfer between Monitors and Video Sources. If the Model 7281 loses power, both monitors are switched to the Cutoff position. In the power up setting, the switch positions are set based on the Remote Contact Closures.
The Model 7281 possesses a UL certified 100VAC, 60Hz wall mount power module included with the unit supplies 12 VDC, 500 mA to the unit. It has a 2-prong, US, non-polarized plug so there is a wide range power option available in place of the standard power module. This feature makes the switch ideal for any international applications.
The Model 7281 switch electronics have a rackmount configuration with dimensions of 19.0” Wx1.75” H x8.0” D and weighs approximately 4.5 lbs. The switch is designed to permit quick and easy switching between video monitors and is conveniently controlled through its Remote Port operation.
For more information on the Model 7281, visit https://www.electrostandards.com/307281-7281-rj45-cat5-video-feed-sources-switch-419.html. Electro Standards’ staff of sales engineers can be reached at 401-943-1164 or via email at eslab@electrostandards.com.
Gabriela Martin, Media Marketing Specialist
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive, Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790
Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com
https://www.electrostandards.com/
