Vitex to Showcase 5G Transceivers and Active Electrical Cables at SCTE Cable-Tec
Leading New Jersey-based optical transceiver supplier will exhibit its technologically advanced Active Electrical Cables and transceivers in booth 9119 at the upcoming SCTE Cable-Tec in Philadelphia
Englewood Cliffs, NJ, August 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vitex LLC, a value-add supplier of optical transceivers, video over fiber cables and extenders, and fiber components, announced today that the company will have a booth at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022, September 19 – 22, in Philadelphia, PA this year.
SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is known around the world as the premier venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and pioneering business insights. As the largest cable industry learning and networking event in the Americas, the expo brings together thousands of professionals and hundreds of innovative vendors with leading edge technology solutions.
Representatives from Vitex will be available to discuss Industrial Temp (IT) transceivers, and best-in-class 400G Active Electrical Cables (AECs). Vitex’ optical transceiver offering for 5G consists of 10G and 25G transceivers, for fronthaul applications. Higher data rate transceivers (100G, 200G and 400G) for telecom midhaul and backhaul applications will also be showcased.
Vitex’ AEC offering consists of two main types – a cost-effective 400G re-timer AEC, and a 400G CDR-based option that supports robust connectivity. Vitex’ 400G re-timer AEC uses a simple signal amplification to boost the signal power to extend the reach of the signals and can support a reach of 5-7m with 30 AWG copper cable.
As one of only a handful of fiber optics suppliers that offer this exclusive product line, Vitex looks forward to answering any questions about their products on display.
In addition to offering high quality products, Vitex provides customers with solutions to real business problems. According to Michael Ko, Director of Business Development at Vitex, “We specialize in providing and supporting unusual products. Our mission is to support full solutions from sourcing through procurement, to save customers time and money with reliable, responsive and high-quality products and support.”
Vitex representatives will be at booth 9119 inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center. If you are planning to attend this event, you can register here: https://expo.scte.org/attendee-registration/
Location:
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Exhibit Floor Dates/Times:
9/20 12:15 pm – 6:00 pm
9/21 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
9/22 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
About Vitex LLC
Vitex, founded in 2003, is the most agile and responsive supplier of fiber optic products for OEMs and data networking industries. Based in New Jersey, the company provides and develops hard-to-find, superior fiber optic solutions for engineers and designers that require customization, dependability, responsive support and a “smart friend” in challenging fiber optic applications and new markets.
Contact
Michael Ko
201-296-0145
www.vitextech.com
