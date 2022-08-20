Fan Gear Barn Opens New Retail Location in Oak Ridge, Tennessee
Fan Gear Barn, retailer of sports collectibles, game worn jerseys, new and vintage sports fan gear, vintage sports items and many additional sports merchandise, opens new retail location in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Oak Ridge, TN, August 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fan Gear Barn of Oak Ridge, TN has announced the opening of their new retail location in East Tennessee, located at 977 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.
Fan Gear Barn specializes in offering a wide range of sports collectibles, autographed sports merchandise, game worn jerseys from professional and amateur teams around the world, new and vintage sports fan gear that includes hats, shirts, jerseys and jackets from a wide variety of teams, as well as one of a kind sports collectibles for fans.
Fan Gear Barn is the creation of Craig Bates, a veteran of the sports marketing and digital marketing industries with over 27 years of marketing experience on a global basis.
"Fan Gear Barn is not only a way for me to share my love with sports collectibles, but is a family labor of love to honor both my father, who passed away in 2021, but for my brother as well," Bates shared. "My father played professional baseball in the 1950's and had dreamed of opening his own sports merchandise store, while my younger brother, Trooper Pilot Berke Bates of the Virginia State Police, passed away 5 years ago in the crash of his VSP Helicopter during the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally, helping to protect the citizens of Virginia and this is my way to honor both of their memories."
Located in the Security Square shopping center in historic Oak Ridge, TN, Fan Gear Barn has a complete collection of sports collectibles that are designed to help sports fans find new and vintage items to help them cheer on their favorite teams or to find a cherished vintage memory.
Contact
Craig Bates
888-721-2276
https://fangearbarn.com
