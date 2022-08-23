The Gateway Family YMCA Celebrates Welcoming Week and Reminds Community That Belonging Begins with Us
Welcoming Week celebration to take place at the YMCA September 9-18.
Elizabeth, NJ, August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This Welcoming Week, September 9-18, The Gateway Family YMCA will join Welcoming America, other YMCAs and organizations nationwide to celebrate immigrants’ contributions to communities and bring together all residents in a spirit of unity. The Gateway Family YMCA invites the community to join programs and events inclusive of all, with details available at www.tgfymca.org/events Welcoming Week is an annual, non-partisan event that celebrates diversity and the community benefits of welcoming everyone and their contributions to the social fabric of the country. The event is an opportunity for neighbors—both immigrants and U.S.-born residents—to get to know one another and celebrate what unites people as a community.
“At The Gateway Family YMCA, we believe our community is stronger when everyone feels welcome and we can all work together for the common good,” said Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are proud to be a part of Welcoming Week, which is demonstrating that in places large and small, rural and urban, people of all backgrounds are coming together to create stronger communities, which is something we do every day at the YMCA.”
The Gateway Family YMCA has celebrated Welcoming Week with its community each year, as part of a commitment to the mission of serving all members within the local community. “Welcoming Week is a time to celebrate the shared values that unite us as neighbors, parents and colleagues, and to make our towns more welcoming to newcomers and to everyone who calls our community, and our YMCA home,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We’ve all experienced moments where we felt like we didn’t belong, but there’s more that unites us than divides us. During this year’s Welcoming Week, we are reminded that Belonging Begins With Us.”
Welcoming Week 2022 event information is available at www.tgfymca.org/events and includes a YMCA Open House, Member & Community Social Events, Annual Support Campaign Fundraising Events, Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring, WISE Community Services, In Person and Digital Health Fair, YMCA Membership Special, as well as programs and services open to the community. The Gateway Family YMCA will be highlighting their Community Membership launched earlier this year, which is an innovative opportunity for everyone in the community to be a member of the YMCA, through a complimentary membership.
“The Covid-19 global pandemic has increased the need for community cohesion and the healing that can begin at the YMCA,” said Rodger D. Koerber, VP of Operations. “Social isolation, mental health challenges and the trauma of the past few years are felt by many. At the Y, we seek to build bridges and heal communities, and we invite our neighbors—both immigrants and U.S.-born residents—to use Welcoming Week as an opportunity to come together to connect and find common ground during this celebration.”
“At the YMCA, we have always focused on health equity for the most vulnerable in our community. Individuals may have missed critical doctor’s visits, focused less on chronic disease and general self-management, or became sedentary and gained weight over the past two years,” stated Colleen A. Clayton, Chief Membership & Development Officer. “One of our goals this Welcoming Week is to ensure that everyone is aware of the local community resources that are available.”
During Welcoming Week, The Gateway Family YMCA, along with community partners in Shaping Elizabeth and Shaping Eastern Union County, will host Chronic Disease Self-Management programs free to the local community including Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring and Enhance Fitness for Arthritis. In addition, the Y will be celebrating with themed events for program participants in Child Care, YMCA Residential Housing, Aquatics, Group Exercise and Wellness programs.
Community members are encouraged to visit the Y’s website and social media channels to participate in Welcoming Week 2022. For individuals who aren’t ready or are unable to visit the Y in person, the YMCA will be providing a Digital Health Fair and Community Conversation Prompts throughout the week on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GatewayFamilyYMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focuses on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA or Welcoming Week, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622.
“At The Gateway Family YMCA, we believe our community is stronger when everyone feels welcome and we can all work together for the common good,” said Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are proud to be a part of Welcoming Week, which is demonstrating that in places large and small, rural and urban, people of all backgrounds are coming together to create stronger communities, which is something we do every day at the YMCA.”
The Gateway Family YMCA has celebrated Welcoming Week with its community each year, as part of a commitment to the mission of serving all members within the local community. “Welcoming Week is a time to celebrate the shared values that unite us as neighbors, parents and colleagues, and to make our towns more welcoming to newcomers and to everyone who calls our community, and our YMCA home,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We’ve all experienced moments where we felt like we didn’t belong, but there’s more that unites us than divides us. During this year’s Welcoming Week, we are reminded that Belonging Begins With Us.”
Welcoming Week 2022 event information is available at www.tgfymca.org/events and includes a YMCA Open House, Member & Community Social Events, Annual Support Campaign Fundraising Events, Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring, WISE Community Services, In Person and Digital Health Fair, YMCA Membership Special, as well as programs and services open to the community. The Gateway Family YMCA will be highlighting their Community Membership launched earlier this year, which is an innovative opportunity for everyone in the community to be a member of the YMCA, through a complimentary membership.
“The Covid-19 global pandemic has increased the need for community cohesion and the healing that can begin at the YMCA,” said Rodger D. Koerber, VP of Operations. “Social isolation, mental health challenges and the trauma of the past few years are felt by many. At the Y, we seek to build bridges and heal communities, and we invite our neighbors—both immigrants and U.S.-born residents—to use Welcoming Week as an opportunity to come together to connect and find common ground during this celebration.”
“At the YMCA, we have always focused on health equity for the most vulnerable in our community. Individuals may have missed critical doctor’s visits, focused less on chronic disease and general self-management, or became sedentary and gained weight over the past two years,” stated Colleen A. Clayton, Chief Membership & Development Officer. “One of our goals this Welcoming Week is to ensure that everyone is aware of the local community resources that are available.”
During Welcoming Week, The Gateway Family YMCA, along with community partners in Shaping Elizabeth and Shaping Eastern Union County, will host Chronic Disease Self-Management programs free to the local community including Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring and Enhance Fitness for Arthritis. In addition, the Y will be celebrating with themed events for program participants in Child Care, YMCA Residential Housing, Aquatics, Group Exercise and Wellness programs.
Community members are encouraged to visit the Y’s website and social media channels to participate in Welcoming Week 2022. For individuals who aren’t ready or are unable to visit the Y in person, the YMCA will be providing a Digital Health Fair and Community Conversation Prompts throughout the week on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GatewayFamilyYMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focuses on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA or Welcoming Week, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622.
Contact
The Gateway Family YMCAContact
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Categories