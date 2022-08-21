Safety, Enrichment and Fun Found at The Gateway Family YMCA’s Afterschool Programs
The Gateway Family YMCA Offers School Age Child Care Programs in Local School Districts.
Rahway, NJ, August 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Registration is open for the 2022-2023 school year Before and After School Programs offered by The Gateway Family YMCA in coordination with the Rahway Public School District, Elizabeth Public School District and Union Township Public School District. School age child care programs continue to be a place where children can remain active, extend their learning and continue to be engaged during their time out of school – a critical time for all school age children, especially as they continue to adjust to the many changed related to COVID-19.
Each year, The Gateway Family YMCA works to provide engaging, enriching and active programming in a caring and safe environment before and after school, and the 2022-2023 school year will be do different. Programs are held in local schools and at the YMCA for children attending Preschool at the YMCA in the Union Township Public School District and the Rahway Public School District.
“The Gateway Family YMCA has served the local community for more than 122 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “As an organization dedicated to youth development, we know how important it is that our children have a safe and enriching environment for learning, both in and out of school.”
“We are pleased to be able to provide these programs to the children in our community, allowing their invaluable social, emotional, physical and academic growth to continue long after the school day ends,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Through a balanced approach to youth development, the curriculum offers activities, mentorship and academic support, nurturing the potential of all participants throughout the school year.”
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services for all. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, or Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or the Wellness Center and WISE Center Branch at 908-349-9622.
