Registration is Open for The Gateway Family YMCA’s 7th Grade Initiative
Linden, NJ, August 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Registration is open for the 2022-2023 class of 7th Grade Initiative members at The Gateway Family YMCA. As part of the NJ YMCA 7th Grade Initiative, a state-wide program designed to support and encourage teens to maintain a healthy lifestyle, The Gateway Family YMCA offers a supportive 7th Grade Leaders Club program and complimentary membership for all 7th Grade Students in the local communities served by the YMCA in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County.
Upcoming 2022-2023 7th Grade students are invited to visit the YMCA and join with proof of grade and a guardian’s signature. Registration is available at The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch - 135 Madison Avenue, Five Points Branch -201 Tucker Avenue, Union, Rahway Branch – 1564 Irving Street, Rahway and Wellness Center Branch – 1000 Galloping Hill Rd., Union.
The goal of the 7th Grade Initiative is to increase physical activity and support teens in the development of lifetime healthy habits, volunteerism and leadership skills while providing a safe and supportive environment with role models at the YMCA.
“We recognize that 7th grade is a pivotal time in youth development, and are committed to support the youth in our community. Many teens become sedentary as sports become more competitive,” stated Krystal. R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Now, more than ever, our 7th grade students need activity and socialization, and role models to provide healthy habits to last a lifetime.”
As part of the 7th Grade Initiative at The Gateway Family YMCA, students can become a part of the 7th Grade Leader’s Club, a structured program offering teens leadership and volunteer opportunities. With a focus on team building, personal growth, character development, service and volunteerism, the 7th Grade Leader’s Club empowers teens to create a chart of work specific to the needs within their community and provides support for projects to strengthen community.
Students participate in programs and services offered by the YMCA, and receive a complimentary Full Privilege membership including health and wellness options, swimming, group exercise, as well programs designed exclusively for teens. “Our goal is to provide ongoing support for 7th grade students, assisting them to strengthen healthy behaviors, increase activity, gain a better understanding of nutrition and develop leadership skills to assist in their development and future,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Y impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faiths or incomes. Providing services for Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County, for over 119 years, The Gateway Family YMCA has six YMCA branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union, serving the communities of Avenel, Carteret, Clark, Colonia, Elizabeth, Hillside, Kenilworth, Linden, Plainfield, Port Reading, Roselle, Roselle Park, Sewaren, Union, Vauxhall, Winfield Park and Woodbridge, NJ.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA’s 7th Grade Initiative, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch at 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch at 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch at 732-388-0057 or Wellness Center Branch at 908-349-9622.
