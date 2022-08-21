Motherlove Grows the Family: Colorado-Based Herbal Product Company Expands
Motherlove expands presence in Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, HEB and also in Canada.
Fort Collins, CO, August 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Right after a massive rebrand, and achieving national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE), Motherlove Herbal Company has announced North American expansion in major retailers. As the baby and pregnancy care products market was valued valued at $6.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to experience 6.9% annual growth rate, Motherlove is expanding within Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and HEB as well as expanding wholesale services via Faire and FullScript.
“This year has been transformative for Motherlove – we’re leaning into retail expansion and rebranding so we can help more new and expecting moms than ever before,” said Motherlove CEO Silencia Cox. “Many people are familiar with our Nipple Cream, but we want everyone to also know the benefits of our line of More Milk breastfeeding supplements and other skincare products, like our C-Section Cream and Sitz Bath Spray.”
Motherlove is expanding its presence in Canada as the company is now offering a select line through the Fullscript wholesale platform. For those in the U.S. looking for additional wholesale purchasing, Motherlove has launched on Faire.
Also in the U.S., Motherlove has expanded to 8,400 Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, which sell the More Milk Moringa and More Milk Plus. This month, Motherlove launched the Diaper Balm and More Milk Special Blend in all HEB stores. Meanwhile, Walmart has introduced new exclusive sizes of the Nipple Cream and More Milk Plus, along with Pregnant Belly Salve and the C-Section Cream. Lastly, CVS recently began carrying Motherlove’s Pregnant Belly Salve, C-Section Cream and Sitz Bath Spray in addition to their breastfeeding supplements in select stores.
"Motherlove's message of organic herbal remedies for Mom and baby are resonating with the marketplace. More than ever, our omni-channel partners are embracing the need of providing affordable natural herbal solutions for their shoppers,” said Motherlove Chief Sales Officer Scott Karpman.
In April 2022, Motherlove rolled out newly designed product packaging that better helps moms decide which product is right for them through clear and well-designed details of product benefits, ingredient list, and certifications. In May, Motherlove earned its WBE national certification by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council-West (WBEC West), a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
About Motherlove Herbal Company
Motherlove’s lineup of products are trusted herbal remedies that support expecting and new moms from bump to baby and breastfeeding. Motherlove’s all-natural products are made with certified organic herbs with no fillers or synthetic ingredients, and are loved by lactation consultants and lactating moms alike. The award-winning product lineup includes Nipple Cream, More Milk line of lactation supplements, C-Section Cream, Sitz Bath Spray, Pregnant Belly Salve, and more. Motherlove’s products are sold in over 13,000 retailers in the U.S. and in 22 countries worldwide, on Amazon and online at motherlove.com.
For more information about Motherlove, visit motherlove.com, and follow them on Instagram and LinkedIn. For media information or interviews with Motherlove CEO Silencia Cox, contact Emily Tracy at 919.449.4803 or emily@rootmarketingpr.com.
