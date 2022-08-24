NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) Invites Cyber Institute to Co-Author NATO’s Cyber Investigator’s Handbook
New York, NY, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Established in 2018, the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) is a multinational and interdisciplinary hub of cyber defense expertise focusing on an interdisciplinary approach to cyber defense research, training, and exercises. Director of the CCDCOE, Brigadier General Jaak Tarien, said, “The center is responsible for identifying and coordinating education and training solutions involving cyber defence for all NATO bodies across the Alliance.” NATO invited the Cyber Institute to contribute and ultimately edit a Cyber Investigator’s Handbook. The handbook will focus on analysis techniques and tools that future NATO Security Operation Centers (SOC) will use to defend defense networks. The output of this project will be a comprehensive Handbook detailing all the steps a Cyber Investigator should take to mitigate a cyber incident or threat. Tarien declared, “The Handbook will be the first of its kind to cover all the main steps in managing a cyber incident in one volume: incident response, forensics, network analysis, and security information and event management (SIEM).”
Aarron Rodriguez, Communications Director at the Cyber Institute, shared that the Cyber Institute’s Center for Cyber Risk Research and Policy is uniquely positioned to advise the CCDCOE on the current and future requirements for cyber defense. Rodriguez said, “The Cyber Institute has nearly 20 years of combined experience within Defense, and Federal Agencies and staff have worked as analysts and advisors for the Defense Information Systems Agency, NATO, United States Air Force, and the Veterans Administration.” Taylor Vance, Executive Director at the Cyber Institute, stated, “Advances in cyber innovation are advancing as rapidly; that’s why members of our senior staff hold and are pursuing advanced degrees in engineering, cybersecurity, as well as emerging technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence.” Vance said, “The Cyber Institute is honored to be selected as Experts and looks forward to providing expertise to NATO and the cyber community with guidelines on best practices when handling cyber incidents.”
About Cyber Institute
The nonprofit staff have specialized knowledge and experience innovating workforce development and hold dual positions in academia and the Cyber Institute. They help reduce barriers to cybersecurity and STEM-related careers by advancing traditional and non-traditional pathways, for women and minorities in particular. By increasing access to education, employment, and workforce development, those they serve can have greater opportunities for self-determination and self-reliance. For more information, reach them at info@cyber-institute.org and find us at https://www.cyber-institute.org.
