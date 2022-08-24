15 Henderson Franklin Attorneys Named to 2023 Best Lawyers in America® List
Fort Myers, FL, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt is pleased to announce that 15 attorneys have been included in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.
"Best Lawyers was founded more than 40 years ago to recognize the exceptional accomplishments of top legal professionals," says Best Lawyers CEO Phil Greer. "We are proud to continue to present the most respected, unbiased legal awards worldwide."
Best Lawyers® selects a single lawyer in each practice area and region as "Lawyer of the Year” based on particularly impressive voting averages received during the peer review assessments. Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity. Henderson Franklin is pleased to share that:
Amanda Barritt was honored as 2023 "Lawyer of the Year" for Real Estate Law in the Fort Myers area; and Guy Whitesman was honored as 2023 "Lawyer of the Year" for Corporate Law in the Fort Myers area.
Best Lawyers® “Ones to Watch” awards recognize attorneys in private practice less than ten years for outstanding professional excellence. Henderson Franklin’s 2023 “Ones to Watch” attorneys include:
Anthony Cetrangelo, Trusts and Estates
Kayla Richmond, Family Law
Monica Schmucker, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
Robert White, Litigation – Construction
Henderson Franklin attorneys recognized in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America© are as follows:
Amanda Barritt, Real Estate Law, Community Association Law
Michael Corso, Legal and Professional Malpractice Defense, Personal Injury Litigation
Thomas Gunderson, Real Estate Law
Eric Gurgold, Trusts and Estates
Erin Houck-Toll, Closely Held Companies & Family Businesses Law, Health Care Law, Tax Law
Russell Schropp, Environmental Law, Land Use and Zoning Law & Litigation
Robert Shearman, Commercial Litigation, Labor and Employment Litigation
Douglas Szabo, Commercial Litigation
G. Donald Thomson, Real Estate
Beth Vogelsang, Family Law
Guy Whitesman, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Closely Held Companies & Family Businesses Law, Corporate Law, Nonprofit / Charities Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates.
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
