Benchmark International (Still) Ranked #1 Sell-Side, Privately Owned M&A Advisors in the World by Pitchbook League Tables
Tampa, FL, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PitchBook has released their Q2 2022 Global League Tables, and Benchmark International has once again received several impressive rankings. The firm remains ranked as the #1 Privately Owned Sell-Side M&A Advisors in the World and is ranked as the 10th Most Active Investment Bank in the United States. This ranking puts Benchmark International ahead of other well-known firms, including Morgan Stanley, Deloitte, Woodbridge International, and Bank of America Securities.
Benchmark International is also ranked as:
17th Most Active Investment Bank Globally
11th Most Active Advisor & Accountants (PE Deals Only) in the US
12th Most Active M&A Advisors in the US
13th Most Active M&A Advisors in Europe
14th Most Active M&A Advisors Globally
Gregory Jackson, CEO of Benchmark International, said, "We are happy to see that we are being recognized for our hard work and continually going above and beyond for our clients. Every day we strive to do more and do it better, and our status is being reflected in real-world data. We plan to continue to extend our reach on a global level and emerge as a leader in the many other regions that we are active within."
Steven Keane, Executive Chairman of Benchmark International, said, "Adding this recognition to our many accomplishments and being known as a true market leader on the world stage is an exciting honor for our team. We look forward to what the future holds for us."
PitchBook is a leading SaaS company that delivers data, research, and technology that covers private capital markets, including venture capital, private equity, and M&A transactions. It offers analytical tools designed to help subscribers make sense of collected information regarding companies, investors, transactions, funds, advisors, and mergers and acquisitions.
If you are considering the sale or exit of your company, our M&A experts at Benchmark International would love to hear from you so that we can discuss what great things we can make happen for you and your future.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntI.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
