Amanda Barritt Named 2023 Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" for Real Estate Law in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt is pleased to announce that attorney Amanda Barritt has been included in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® as “Lawyer of the Year” for Real Estate Law in the Fort Myers area. Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect Barritt has earned among other leading real estate lawyers in the community for her ability, professionalism and integrity. Managing stockholder Douglas Szabo shares:
“As the managing partner of Henderson Franklin, I am always thrilled when one of our lawyers is recognized for their achievements. Amanda has worked tirelessly to become a leader in the real estate legal profession. This award is a reflection of those efforts, and no one is more deserving.”
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive, unbiased guide to legal excellence. It was founded in order to recognize the exceptional accomplishments of top legal professionals worldwide. Best Lawyers® selects a single lawyer in each practice area and region as "Lawyer of the Year” based on particularly impressive voting averages received during the peer review assessments. Barritt also received this designation in 2022, as the “Lawyer of the Year” in Community Association Law in the Fort Myers area.
Barritt is Florida Bar Board Certified in Condominium & Planned Development Law and serves as chair of the firm’s Real Estate Department and Condominium and Homeowners’ Associations Practice Group. She concentrates her practice in real estate law, and more specifically, in the areas of residential and commercial community associations, commercial real estate transactions, easements, title matters, contract preparation, and real estate development. Barritt represents residential and commercial condominium, homeowners’ and property owners’ associations, non-profit social and recreational clubs, developers, builders, investors and individuals.
Barritt has been honored throughout her career in real estate law. In addition to being named to The Best Lawyers in America® three years running, she was also recognized in recent years as one of Florida Trend magazine “Legal Elite,” a Naples Illustrated magazine “Top Lawyer,” and a Florida Super Lawyers “Super Lawyer.”
Barritt received her Bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and her Juris Doctorate from Florida State University, both cum laude. She may be reached at 239.344.1108 or via email at amanda.barritt@henlaw.com.
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Barritt or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
