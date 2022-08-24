Guy Whitesman Named 2023 Best Lawyers® “Lawyer of the Year” for Corporate Law in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt is pleased to announce that attorney Guy Whitesman has been included in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® as “Lawyer of the Year” for Corporate Law in the Fort Myers area. Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect Whitesman has earned among other leading corporate law lawyers in the community for his ability, professionalism and integrity. Managing stockholder Douglas Szabo shares:
“Guy has been a leader as a corporate lawyer for many years and this award is another example of the exceptional work he provides to his clients. All of us at Henderson Franklin are thankful to have him as our partner and our proud of all he has achieved.”
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive, unbiased guide to legal excellence. It was founded in order to recognize the exceptional accomplishments of top legal professionals worldwide. Best Lawyers® selects a single lawyer in each practice area and region as "Lawyer of the Year” based on particularly impressive voting averages received during the peer review assessments.
Whitesman is an active member and the past chair of the Tax Section of The Florida Bar. He is Board Certified in Tax Law and is a past chairman of Tax Law Certification Committee which oversees the board certification process. Whitesman concentrates his practice in mergers and acquisitions, business organization operations and planning, taxation, estate planning and health care law. He is former chair of the firm’s Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Organizations & Planning, Tax, and Intellectual Property practice areas.
Whitesman has been honored throughout his career in tax and corporate law. In addition to being named to The Best Lawyers in America® eleven years running and earning the “Lawyer of the Year” in Fort Myers designation five times since 2017, he has also been named a Florida Trend magazine “Legal Elite,” a Naples Illustrated magazine “Top Lawyer” for the past four years, and a Florida Super Lawyers “Super Lawyer” every year since 2006. Most recently, Whitesman was named the “2021-2022 Gerald T. Hart Outstanding Tax Attorney” by the Florida Bar Tax Section.
Whitesman received his Bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctorate from University of Michigan, and his LL.M. in Taxation from University of Florida and is an emeritus member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Florida Law Center Association, Inc. He may be reached at 239.344.1180 or via email at guy.whitesman@henlaw.com.
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Whitesman or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
“Guy has been a leader as a corporate lawyer for many years and this award is another example of the exceptional work he provides to his clients. All of us at Henderson Franklin are thankful to have him as our partner and our proud of all he has achieved.”
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive, unbiased guide to legal excellence. It was founded in order to recognize the exceptional accomplishments of top legal professionals worldwide. Best Lawyers® selects a single lawyer in each practice area and region as "Lawyer of the Year” based on particularly impressive voting averages received during the peer review assessments.
Whitesman is an active member and the past chair of the Tax Section of The Florida Bar. He is Board Certified in Tax Law and is a past chairman of Tax Law Certification Committee which oversees the board certification process. Whitesman concentrates his practice in mergers and acquisitions, business organization operations and planning, taxation, estate planning and health care law. He is former chair of the firm’s Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Organizations & Planning, Tax, and Intellectual Property practice areas.
Whitesman has been honored throughout his career in tax and corporate law. In addition to being named to The Best Lawyers in America® eleven years running and earning the “Lawyer of the Year” in Fort Myers designation five times since 2017, he has also been named a Florida Trend magazine “Legal Elite,” a Naples Illustrated magazine “Top Lawyer” for the past four years, and a Florida Super Lawyers “Super Lawyer” every year since 2006. Most recently, Whitesman was named the “2021-2022 Gerald T. Hart Outstanding Tax Attorney” by the Florida Bar Tax Section.
Whitesman received his Bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctorate from University of Michigan, and his LL.M. in Taxation from University of Florida and is an emeritus member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Florida Law Center Association, Inc. He may be reached at 239.344.1180 or via email at guy.whitesman@henlaw.com.
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Whitesman or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Categories