Quarter Turn Enclosure Locks from FDB Panel Fittings Now Assembled by Rocfast and Available Online
Isleworth, United Kingdom, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The FDB Online store now includes a full assembly provision to supplement the standard component offering of quarter turn locks to IP65/67.
This FDB Rocfast service ensures that customer locks are correctly assembled to ease and speed installation of enclosure and cabinet doors, during production or installation on site. The Rocfast service gives customers an opportunity to select and specify things like body length, insert type, sealing provision, tab configuration, also grounding and backnut type. The Online store is delighted to incorporate this assembly/logistics package which can ensure correct assembly and delivery worldwide.
Explains FDB MD Gary Miles, “Quarter-turn locks and latches can be used as a secure closure mechanism for numerous applications such as industrial enclosures, and similar; they are comprised of a housing, an insert, and a cam. This simple device however has a variety of possible configurations enabling specialist panel builders to match the dimensions of their cabinet with the sealing and locking needs of the installation using a large range of modular components.”
“This approach has become so widely used that it is relied on almost unconsciously such that FDB Panel Fittings have for many years focused on ensuring quality and availability to the specialist panel building industry, through their Online store. Now we are able to assist these Online customers by speeding up the specification and selection process with our Rocfast program.”
He explained, “At a time like this it is especially important that we offer an ex-stock program of standard quarter-turns and others with unique properties, such as compression quarter-turns with vibration resistance. These quarter-turns can be ordered in a range of materials, including polyamide, stainless steel, or zinc die-cast. Additionally, we can provide individual components that complement our extensive quarter-turn offering, such as customized gaskets, grounding clips, and so much more. In fact, we have over 30 standard inserts for quarter-turns plus customized inserts and the possibility to assemble using screws, welding or without tools. Our Rocfast service greatly speeds this process.”
The Rocfast service also covers packaging and logistics of enclosure hardware which can be collated into production kits and delivered on site to worldwide locations for post assembly installation.
