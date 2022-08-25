Kajy Law Firm Opens New Southfield Office, Releases Client-Focused Website
Kajy Law Firm, one of the most highly respected Detroit-area auto accident law firms, is proud to announce two pieces of news: the move of its corporate office to a new location in Southfield to accommodate ongoing growth and the creation of an updated and easy-to-navigate website.
Kajy Law and its group of experienced auto accident attorneys are proud of its new headquarters located at 18000 W. 9 Mile Road in Southfield. Whether practicing at its new Southfield office, in court, working from home or any remote location, Kajy Law’s staff of knowledgeable auto, truck and motorcycle accident lawyers provide clients around Southeastern Michigan and throughout the entire state with the legal guidance they need to support the compensation they deserve.
The expanded office in Southfield will support the hiring of new auto accident attorneys, paralegals and support staff. It also provides additional meeting space and other comforts for client meetings.
The firm’s new website at www.877kajycares.com is further proof of Kajy Law’s understanding that working with clients in the days, weeks and months following an auto accident is more than a job – it is a true calling. Car, motorcycle and truck accident victims often suffer physically, emotionally and financially following an auto, truck or motorcycle accident. Clients can call 877-KAJY-CARES (877-505-4321) to receive an unmatched customer service experience in the legal field.
The updated Kajy Law website includes testimonials from many clients, an informative blog with information and news of interest to clients and residents around Michigan. That includes industry trends, through firm videos and blogs, detailed attorney bios and more. Site visitors can request a free consultation anytime by filling out a simple form in less than one minute.
“We are proud to be a Michigan-based firm serving families throughout Southeastern Michigan and our Southfield office is a central location convenient for our staff and clients,” said Managing Partner Lawrence Kajy. “We are grateful to each and every one of our past and present clients for placing their faith in our legal abilities.”
Many people may be faced with a situation where they are unable to work or care for their family following a serious accident. That is why Lawrence Kajy and his team have created the Kajy Cares Commitment. This commitment confirms that its attorneys will fight for your legal rights, while doing everything possible to help clients return to normalcy at home and work.
Learn more by calling 877-KAJY-CARES or visiting Kajy Law online.
Contact
