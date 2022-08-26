The Best Lawyers in America® 2023 Recognizes Woods Aitken Attorneys
Woods Aitken LLP is pleased to announce that 16 attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2023, one of the legal profession’s oldest and most respected peer-review publications. In addition, nine Woods Aitken attorneys were named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, which recognizes attorneys who are earlier in their careers.
The Best Lawyers in America® 2023 recognitions, by market, include:
Denver, CO
Colin P. Baumchen
Construction Law
Litigation – Construction
Alvin M. Cohen
Construction Law
Litigation – Construction
Real Estate Law
Kory D. George
Construction Law
Daniel M. Gross
Construction Law
Litigation – Construction
Joel D. Heusinger
Construction Law
Litigation – Construction
Kerry L. Kester
Construction Law
Litigation - Construction
Lincoln, NE
Craig C. Dirrim
Litigation – Construction
Terry C. Dougherty
Commercial Litigation
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
James A. Overcash
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Construction Law
Jerry L. Pigsley
Employment Law – Management
Labor Law – Management
Paul M. Schudel
Communications Law
Utilities Law
Edward H. Tricker
Appellate Practice
Commercial Litigation
Construction Law
Omaha, NE
Michael D. Matejka
Corporate Law
Litigation - Real Estate
Real Estate Law
Frank J. Mihulka
Banking and Finance Law
Corporate Law
Real Estate Law
Bruce A. Smith
Commercial Litigation
Construction Law
Litigation – Construction
Todd W. Weidemann
Commercial Litigation
Construction Law
Litigation – Construction
The 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America recognitions, by market, include:
Denver, CO
Laura J. DePetro
Commercial Litigation
Construction Law
Litigation – Construction
Abigail R. Frame
Commercial Litigation
Construction Law
Amanda C. Hoberg
Commercial Litigation
Construction Law
Litigation – Construction
Sarah K. Mielke
Construction Law
Litigation – Construction
Cooper J. Overcash
Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)
Corporate Governance and Compliance Law
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Real Estate Law
Lincoln, NE
Kaylen K. Akert
Banking and Finance Law
Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)
Real Estate Law
Ashley H. Connell
Labor and Employment Law - Management
Audrey R. Svane
Commercial Litigation
Construction Law
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Omaha, NE
Joseph F. Willms
Labor & Employment Law – Management
About Best Lawyers®
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 116,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and we have received over 17 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, 12.2 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 71,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.
Recognition by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America is based entirely on peer review and employs the same methodology that has made Best Lawyers the gold standard for legal rankings worldwide. These awards are recognitions given to attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. The "Ones to Watch" recipients typically have been in practice for 5-9 years.
About Woods Aitken
Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. Our approach to providing legal services is built on vast knowledge and experience, practical guidance, and long-term client success. We help clients identify unique challenges, minimize risks, and realize opportunities. Our attorneys are dedicated to results and compelled by integrity. Woods Aitken has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C.
