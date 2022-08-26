The Best Lawyers in America® 2023 Recognizes Woods Aitken Attorneys

Woods Aitken LLP is pleased to announce that 16 attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2023, one of the legal profession’s oldest and most respected peer-review publications. In addition, nine Woods Aitken attorneys were named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, which recognizes attorneys who are earlier in their careers.