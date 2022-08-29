Videeko Vanilla ZP Recognized as Industry Leading Supplier of Premium Organic Madagascar Vanilla Beans and Vanilla Powder
Boston, MA, August 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Videeko Vanilla ZP, an industry leading supplier of premium organic Madagascar Vanilla Beans and Vanilla Powder is pleased to share the following new announcements.
First, Videeko has officially received their 2022-2023 Madagascar Exportation license. Videeko is happy to be 1 of only 70 licensed exporters in Madagascar. This is a major accomplishment that Videeko is happy to share with customers. Videeko has been and is committed to full compliance with the exportation rules and regulations issued by the Madagascar Government.
Second, Videeko is excited to say that Madagascar’s new vanilla harvest has kicked off. This year's crop looks even more amazing than previous years. Videeko has started the curing process of green vanilla beans for their customers and partners. Videeko's resolute team have started classifying and bundling the vanilla in preparation to ship around the end of September.
Third, Videeko enjoyed another solid year of business growth that included an increase in revenue, accompanied by an increase of local Malagasy employees into the Videeko family. The growth Videeko experienced has so much to do with repeat customers who consider Videeko their trusted vanilla partner. As Videeko grow's, Videeko continues to follow the guiding principles supporting sustainable, fair trade, farming agricultural practices that help protect the unique rainforest biodiversity in and around the Mananara region while supporting equitable fair wages for all Videeko farmers.
Last but not least, to ensure Videeko is producing vanilla according to the highest industry standards, Videeko achieved certifications in Organic Certification USDA and EU, Food Safety Management Systems (FSMS) ISO 22000:2018, SA8000 for Social Accountability, Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point Certification (HACCP) and Kosher.
Videeko Vanilla ZP delivers premium organic Madagascar Vanilla Beans and Vanilla Powder that create more sustainable outcome for its customers and employees, creating a better environment for all.
For more information, visit http://www.videekovanilla.com or call 650-206-8141.
Videeko Vanilla ZP
Specializing in Farming, Curing, Handling, and Exporting of premium organic Madagascar vanilla beans using sustainable, fair trade, farming agricultural practices that help protect the unique rainforest biodiversity in and around the Mananara region while supporting fair wages for our farmers. Videeko’s mission is to offer our customers incredible product quality, pricing, and customer service.
Bill Scott
(650) 206-8141
https://videekovanilla.com
