National Lacrosse League Announces Information for 2022 Entry Draft
2022 NLL Draft Set For Saturday, September 10 in Toronto; First In Person Entry Draft Since 2019.
Philadelphia, PA, August 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the largest and most successful professional lacrosse property in the world, today announced that the 2022 NLL Entry Draft will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 2 p.m. ET at the historic The Carlu in downtown Toronto.
Information about live broadcast coverage and details surrounding how fans can consume the 2022 NLL Draft on social media will be announced at a later date. The Draft will be open to the public, free of charge, with seating for 400 at The Carlu.
After a blockbuster trade following the 2022 Expansion Draft, the Rochester Knighthawks will make the first overall selection in the draft followed by the Las Vegas Desert Dogs making their inaugural selection. Vancouver, New York, and Panther City will make the following picks, respectively.
The full first round NLL Entry Draft order, as of August 23, pending pre-Draft transactions, is as follows:
1. Rochester (from Las Vegas)
2. Las Vegas (from Rochester)
3. Vancouver
4. New York
5. Panther City
6. Saskatchewan
7. Georgia
8. Albany (from Philadelphia)
9. Halifax (from Albany)
10. Calgary
11. Georgia (from San Diego)
12. Halifax
13. Buffalo (from Toronto)
14. Buffalo
15. Colorado
16. Las Vegas (additional compensatory selection)
17. Albany (compensatory selection)
18. Las Vegas (from Calgary) (compensatory selection)
19. Buffalo (compensatory selection)
20. Georgia (compensatory selection)
21. Panther City (from Albany) (compensatory selection)
22. San Diego (compensatory selection)
23. Philadelphia (from Saskatchewan) (compensatory selection)
The NLL Entry Draft was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 following a two-year run at Philadelphia’s Xfinify Live! in 2018 and 2019. Draft eligibility requirements are available at https://www.nll.com/combine/draft-eligibility/.
For the latest scores and developments in the National Lacrosse League, please visit: NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About the National Lacrosse League
The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America's premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 15 franchises across the United States and Canada: Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (TX), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.
For more information, visit NLL.com and find @NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information visit NLL.com.
Information about live broadcast coverage and details surrounding how fans can consume the 2022 NLL Draft on social media will be announced at a later date. The Draft will be open to the public, free of charge, with seating for 400 at The Carlu.
After a blockbuster trade following the 2022 Expansion Draft, the Rochester Knighthawks will make the first overall selection in the draft followed by the Las Vegas Desert Dogs making their inaugural selection. Vancouver, New York, and Panther City will make the following picks, respectively.
The full first round NLL Entry Draft order, as of August 23, pending pre-Draft transactions, is as follows:
1. Rochester (from Las Vegas)
2. Las Vegas (from Rochester)
3. Vancouver
4. New York
5. Panther City
6. Saskatchewan
7. Georgia
8. Albany (from Philadelphia)
9. Halifax (from Albany)
10. Calgary
11. Georgia (from San Diego)
12. Halifax
13. Buffalo (from Toronto)
14. Buffalo
15. Colorado
16. Las Vegas (additional compensatory selection)
17. Albany (compensatory selection)
18. Las Vegas (from Calgary) (compensatory selection)
19. Buffalo (compensatory selection)
20. Georgia (compensatory selection)
21. Panther City (from Albany) (compensatory selection)
22. San Diego (compensatory selection)
23. Philadelphia (from Saskatchewan) (compensatory selection)
The NLL Entry Draft was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 following a two-year run at Philadelphia’s Xfinify Live! in 2018 and 2019. Draft eligibility requirements are available at https://www.nll.com/combine/draft-eligibility/.
For the latest scores and developments in the National Lacrosse League, please visit: NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About the National Lacrosse League
The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America's premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 15 franchises across the United States and Canada: Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (TX), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.
For more information, visit NLL.com and find @NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information visit NLL.com.
Contact
National Lacrosse LeagueContact
Jerry Milani
973-566-0870
www.nll.com
Jerry Milani
973-566-0870
www.nll.com
Categories