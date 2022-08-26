Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Husson University Science Laboratories
Husson University celebrated the official opening of seven new modern science laboratories with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 25, 2022 on their campus in Bangor, Maine. Approximately one-third of Husson’s current population is enrolled in health-related programs that would utilize these new laboratory facilities. This includes students enrolled in the University’s new pre-med degree program. At Husson, students get to use the same kind of equipment found in professional medical facilities.
“Incoming students have expressed a significant interest in pursuing careers in physical therapy, exercise science, occupational therapy, nursing, pre-medicine and pharmacy. Students are also pursuing degrees in biology, psychology and clinical mental health counseling,” said Dr. Robert A. Clark, president of Husson University. “Nearly all of the degrees I just mentioned require students to have an understanding of scientific theory and practices to be successful.”
“Having access to modern science laboratories and the equipment they contain is essential to a successful education,” continued Clark. “This knowledge helps ensure students in health-related disciplines are work-ready on day one.”
Creating these new facilities required the University to spend $2 million. Included in this total were $588,000 in philanthropic gifts from alumni, trustees, faculty, staff, students, family members and friends of the University. It should be noted that 100% of the faculty from Husson University’s College of Science and Humanities helped support this project with a donation. An additional $1.4+ million in institutional funds ensured this project was fully funded as part of Husson’s commitment to innovative initiatives.
Approximately one-third of Husson’s current population is enrolled in health-related programs that would utilize these new biology laboratory facilities. This includes students enrolled in the University’s new pre-med degree program.
These new labs will be used extensively by students going into healthcare-related careers. At Husson, nurses and pre-med students get to use the same kind of equipment found in professional medical facilities.
Being experienced in the use of this technology makes Husson graduates more marketable with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and other organizations that use science. One of the many students whose education will be enhanced by these new laboratories is Carla Rodriguez, a junior from Southbridge, Massachusetts who is double majoring in health sciences/pre-med and psychology. After completing her education, Rodriguez wants to become a cardio or trauma surgeon.
“Facilities like these new labs are what make modern scientific education possible,” said Rodriguez. “I feel like every student at Husson is challenged to go further and achieve more than we might have thought was initially possible. In my case, working in these labs is going to give me a big boost of confidence.”
