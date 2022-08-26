Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Husson University Science Laboratories

Husson University celebrated the official opening of seven new modern science laboratories with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 25, 2022 on their campus in Bangor, Maine. Approximately one-third of Husson’s current population is enrolled in health-related programs that would utilize these new laboratory facilities. This includes students enrolled in the University’s new pre-med degree program. At Husson, students get to use the same kind of equipment found in professional medical facilities.