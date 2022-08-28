The MPAI Store Has Been Established and Three Documents Produced for Next Call for Technologies
MPAI standards developing organisation has concluded its 23rd General Assembly (MPAI-23). Among the outcomes are three documents produced to facilitate the task of drafting a response to the currently open Calls for Technologies and one document that will facilitate the identification and positioning of the technologies defined in the MMMC V2.
Geneva, Switzerland, August 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The international, non-profit, unaffiliated Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence (MPAI) standards developing organisation has concluded its 23rd General Assembly (MPAI-23). Among the outcomes are three documents produced to facilitate the task of drafting a response to the currently open Calls for Technologies and one document that will facilitate the identification and positioning of the technologies defined in the Multimodal Conversation Use Cases and Functional Requirements V2. MPAI-23 has also decided to extend the deadline for submitting responses to the Calls until the 24th of October. The link to all documents relevant to the Calls can be found on the MPAI website (https://mpai.community).
MPAI-23 has also been informed that a group of individuals active in MPAI has decided to establish the MPAI Store, the entity envisaged by the Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem to have the task to assign identifiers to implementers of MPAI standards, receive implementations of MPAI standards, verify their security, test their conformance to an MPAI standard or to one of its use cases, make available for download implementations labelled with their interoperability level and publish reviews of implementation user experiences. A description of the MPAI Store mission is published on the MPAI blog.
MPAI develops data coding standards for applications that have AI as the core enabling technology. Any legal entity supporting the MPAI mission may join MPAI (https://mpai.community/how-to-join/join/), if able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data.
So far, MPAI has developed 5 standards, is currently engaged in extending 2 approved standards and is developing another 10 standards. Visit https://mpai.community/standards/ for more information.
