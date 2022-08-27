Avaada Group Signs MoU for $5 Billion Green Ammonia Plant with Rajasthan Government

Providing a significant fillip to India’s 2070 net-zero targets, Avaada Group, India’s leading integrated energy enterprise, signed a $5 Billion Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Rajasthan, on Wednesday (August 24), to set up a Green Ammonia facility and a Renewable Energy power plant in Kota, Rajasthan.