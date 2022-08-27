Commercial Cleaning Corporation Adopts New Robotic Technology
Trenton, NJ, August 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In May of 2022, ICE Cobotics launched Cobi 18, a compact autonomous floor scrubber. It is the first of its kind intelligent floor scrubbing robot designed for commercial use. Commercial Cleaning Corp, who has been in business nearly a century, was the first in the United States to adopt the new robot for a commercial cleaning application. Commercial Cleaning Corp plans to use the new Cobi 18 at one of its private school locations. “Our client is a prestigious private school; they are cutting edge themselves and thrilled to be adopting this new technology. Anytime you can automate a repetitive task it’s a wonderful thing, it provides cleaning consistency, cost savings, and improves client satisfaction,” said Mike Rosen President of Commercial Cleaning Corp. “Even our cleaners love it, no one likes to manually scrub a half mile long hallway, Cobi 18 does the monotonous work, and our cleaners get to focus on the details that make our service top notch.”
Commercial Cleaning Corp. is not new to autonomous technology they are a long-time user of ICE Cobotics autonomous vacuum cleaner named Whiz and have several in circulation. “We are aware in the coming decades the cleaning industry and staffing will look totally different than it does today. Our goal is to adapt and stay ahead of the curve,” remarked Kevin Rosen COO of Commercial Cleaning Corporation.
About Commercial Cleaning Corp:
Founded in 1927, Commercial Cleaning Corporation is a leading provider of janitorial and building maintenance services in the Mid-Atlantic region. We serve health and medical facilities, corporate, institutional, educational, commercial, and industrial buildings with professional commercial cleaning services and supplies. Our quality of service is supported by time-tested processes, tracking and oversight.
