JC Golf Opens New Golf Course at The Welk Golf Course in Escondido
For the active disc golf community of San Diego, the latest disc golf course to open is now available for play at The Welk in Escondido. The grand opening event is on September 1 and is open to the public.
San Marcos, CA, August 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- JC Golf launched San Diego County’s newest disc golf course this week at The Welk in Escondido. To commemorate the addition of the new sport, a Disc Golf Grand Opening event will take place on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at The Welk and will be open to the public. The new course is located on The Oaks course, one of two executive golf courses on property, and an ideal location for disc golfers to expand their options in North San Diego County.
In response to requests from area disc golfers, the course features three sleeves per hole so the disc baskets can be rotated and provide variety each time guests come back to play. The course also features tall, mature trees in play as obstacles and rolling hills on many of the holes creating a fun, challenging disc-throwing experience. Starting August 20, the eighteen-hole disc golf course will play alongside the existing executive golf course.
“We’re not only excited for the opening of the new disc golf course but we’re really looking forward to supporting the enthusiastic disc golf community here in San Diego,” said Mike Skala, Head Professional at The Welk. “The course features three rotating basket options so players can look forward to a new experience each time they return. The layout and our clubhouse venue is perfect for leagues and tournaments so we look forward to working with our local clubs and associations on future events.”
Similar to traditional golf, disc golf is played using the same general rules, terminology, and etiquette, but instead of using golf clubs and a ball, the player throws a high-tech flying disc into a targeted basket. The objective mirrors that of golf – the player with the fewest throws wins.
According to the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA), the membership-based organization boasts more than 200,000 lifetime members across 54 countries. More than 9,800 disc golf courses exist worldwide. The sport’s greatest attribute is its low barrier to entry and all ages and skill levels can play.
JC Golf, with its expertise in golf course management, plans to focus on an exceptional guest experience with the new disc golf course at The Welk. For more information about the Disc Golf Grand Opening event, call the pro shop at 760-749-3225 or make reservations at jcgolf.com.
