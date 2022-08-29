Approyo Reveals New Brand Identity, Corporate Logo, and Website
Approyo’s revitalized website and brand design reflect comprehensive offerings that help diverse brands across industries adapt to their changing IT environment needs.
Muskego, WI, August 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Approyo, Inc.SM, the leader in global SAP & IT Managed Services and Solutions, today announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and website.
The new branding and accompanying website are the next step in Approyo’s continued evolution and expansion of critical systems and service offerings into new global regions in order to better support the world’s leading SAP IT environments. These changes come at a time when the company is experiencing tremendous growth, expanding its global enterprise reach and evolving its product and service offerings.
“In the last year, Approyo, Inc. has successfully diversified and scaled its service offerings while broadening our global footprint across four continents,” said AJ Jennings, President & Chief Operating Officer at Approyo, Inc. “Our new website and brand identity better reflect our market-leading position and clearly demonstrate the comprehensive lifecycle of services we bring to our clients worldwide.”
Designed to work effortlessly across digital and physical channels, the new logo evokes the international reach of Approyo, the enterprise nature of their expansive IT service offerings, the growth velocity of the company, and the sense of how Approyo assists customers in breaking through global business barriers.
“While our name remains the same, our logo and website have changed significantly to better represent who Approyo, Inc. is and what we bring to market for our clients,” commented Christopher M. Carter, Chairman & CEO at Approyo, Inc. “Our new identity is innovative, modern, and professional—words our customers use routinely to describe not only our image but also the solutions and level of service we provide.”
The newly-redesigned website features easy-to-navigate pages, simplified messaging, and a multitude of new pages that reflect the comprehensive suite of services and solutions. The site also better highlights the global expansion of services Approyo, Inc., offers, including International SAP Managed Services, Functional Solutions, Managed Enterprise Cloud, Security and Compliance, Consulting, Support Services, and global Professional Service offerings to help companies achieve their SAP IT goals.
Christopher M. Carter
414-614-1394
www.Approyo.com
