Ragsdale Liggett Lawyers Selected for Inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America 2023 Edition
Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Its methodology is designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of colleagues within the same geographical and legal practice area.
Raleigh, NC, August 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ragsdale Liggett, Raleigh NC, is pleased to announce that 17 of our lawyers are recognized as industry leaders in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. These attorneys represent all of our primary practice areas and this year’s selection constitutes 90% of our partners. We congratulate the following lawyers:
David Liggett – Corporate Law, Insurance Law and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Ashleigh Black – Real Estate Law
Richard Bolton – Real Estate Law
Dottie Burch – Corporate Law and Real Estate Law
John Cella – Trusts and Estates, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and Tax Law
Ed Coleman – Insurance Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants
Lee Evans – Health Care Litigation and Medical Malpractice Litigation-Defendants
Michael Hutcherson – “Ones to Watch” – Construction Litigation
Ben Kuhn – Real Estate Law, Real Estate Litigation and Land Use and Zoning Law
John Nunnally – Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, and Construction Litigation
Bill Pollock – Construction Litigation, Insurance Litigation, and Product Liability Litigation-Defendants
Bob Ramseur – Real Estate Law
Sandy Schilder – Insurance Litigation and Professional Malpractice Law-Defendants
Amie Sivon – Appellate Practice
Eric Spence – Real Estate Law
Bo Walker – Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants
Mary Webb – Insurance and Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants
David Liggett – Corporate Law, Insurance Law and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Ashleigh Black – Real Estate Law
Richard Bolton – Real Estate Law
Dottie Burch – Corporate Law and Real Estate Law
John Cella – Trusts and Estates, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and Tax Law
Ed Coleman – Insurance Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants
Lee Evans – Health Care Litigation and Medical Malpractice Litigation-Defendants
Michael Hutcherson – “Ones to Watch” – Construction Litigation
Ben Kuhn – Real Estate Law, Real Estate Litigation and Land Use and Zoning Law
John Nunnally – Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, and Construction Litigation
Bill Pollock – Construction Litigation, Insurance Litigation, and Product Liability Litigation-Defendants
Bob Ramseur – Real Estate Law
Sandy Schilder – Insurance Litigation and Professional Malpractice Law-Defendants
Amie Sivon – Appellate Practice
Eric Spence – Real Estate Law
Bo Walker – Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants
Mary Webb – Insurance and Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants
Contact
Ragsdale Liggett PLLCContact
Rose Radford
919-787-5200
www.rl-law.com
Rose Radford
919-787-5200
www.rl-law.com
Categories