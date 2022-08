Ragsdale Liggett Lawyers Selected for Inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America 2023 Edition

Raleigh, NC, August 28, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Ragsdale Liggett, Raleigh NC, is pleased to announce that 17 of our lawyers are recognized as industry leaders in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. These attorneys represent all of our primary practice areas and this year’s selection constitutes 90% of our partners. We congratulate the following lawyers:David Liggett – Corporate Law, Insurance Law and Mergers and Acquisitions LawAshleigh Black – Real Estate LawRichard Bolton – Real Estate LawDottie Burch – Corporate Law and Real Estate LawJohn Cella – Trusts and Estates, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and Tax LawEd Coleman – Insurance Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation-DefendantsLee Evans – Health Care Litigation and Medical Malpractice Litigation-DefendantsMichael Hutcherson – “Ones to Watch” – Construction LitigationBen Kuhn – Real Estate Law, Real Estate Litigation and Land Use and Zoning LawJohn Nunnally – Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, and Construction LitigationBill Pollock – Construction Litigation, Insurance Litigation, and Product Liability Litigation-DefendantsBob Ramseur – Real Estate LawSandy Schilder – Insurance Litigation and Professional Malpractice Law-DefendantsAmie Sivon – Appellate PracticeEric Spence – Real Estate LawBo Walker – Personal Injury Litigation-DefendantsMary Webb – Insurance and Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants