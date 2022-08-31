Paws for Purple Hearts is Hosting a 2022 Open House Event
Paws for Purple Hearts is hosting a 2022 Open House Event at 5550 Oberlin Dr. Suite B, San Diego 92121 on September 7th from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. for its 2022 Open House Event.
San Diego, CA, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Join Paws for Purple Hearts at 5550 Oberlin Dr. Suite B, San Diego 92121 on September 7th from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. for its 2022 Open House Event.
This year’s event will feature a tour of their facility and presentations that include information on our dog-training processes and how our Canine-Assisted Warrior Therapy® sessions help Veterans who have already given this country so much – as well as the history of graduated Paws for Purple Hearts Service Dogs who are currently assisting their Forever Warriors.
Halfway through the event at 5:30 p.m., there will be a planned demonstration featuring some of our Paws for Purple Hearts Service Dogs In-Training and the commands they use to assist Veterans and active-duty Service Members.
Greg DeSantis
760-652-3893
https://pawsforpurplehearts.org/
