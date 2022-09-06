Team Diagnostics Startup Helps Managers Surface Issues 10x Faster
Perflo is Backed by PMI, aktLABS, and Helps Remote Teams Enhance Performance.
Los Angeles, CA, September 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Perflo, the Los-Angeles based team software startup has now become the top team diagnostic solution for leaders managing remote teams. The company, which launched simple plug-ins for Microsoft Teams or Slack uses powerful micro-assessments™ backed by PhD research to enhance performance and well-being of team members, no matter where they are. The plug-in utilizes over hundreds of touchpoints to assess focuses like collaboration, longevity, agility, and well-being across teams. Perflo’s automation has proven to increase visibility within virtual teams to give manager’s insights and solutions to problems before it’s too late.
Perflo puts time back into the hands of managers to focus on what's important while still giving them the security their team is being focused on. Perflo founder, Bentzy Goldman commented, “Time and time again companies have struggled at mastering team dynamics in the workplace even before remote teams were mainstream. Perflo’s autonomous method assessing team dynamics and effectiveness helps managers better understand their teams and how they can support them in real-time, eliminating surprises and guesswork. Team members feel more empowered to give anonymous honest feedback to contribute to the team’s performance and dynamics. With Perflo, the performance capabilities of teams is truly unmatched. When a customer tells me 'wow I never knew my team felt like this', or 'we detected an issue in our team that prevented potentially huge issues', I feel a great sense of personal satisfaction."
It is more important than ever now, to focus on team well-being with the rise in physical separation from the workplace. According to a study by Monster, 69% of employees are experiencing burnout while working from home. Perflo combats these symptoms with proactive nudges and access to preventative feedback instantly. To aid a healthy high-performing team, it’s essential to create a healthy environment. With Perflo, companies can create and cater a space to their team to make them feel confident and comfortable. Companies have seen the importance of leveraging Perflo as a tool to truly create a one of a kind workplace that draws on collective intelligence, high-achieving performance, and team agility.
Quotes from Microsoft Rep: “Microsoft Teams is proud to power Perflo, an innovative technology company leading the way in team diagnostics to help managers surface team issues, before they even start. Now, with just a few simple clicks and Microsoft Teams, managers across the globe will get clear visibility on how their team is performing, and more importantly how they feel. In today’s virtual world of work nothing is more important than team communication and we’re proud to push the envelope with Perflo.”
About Perflo: Perflo is the top team diagnostics tool. With just a simple plug-in for Slack or Microsoft teams, managers can now get clear visibility of their team's engagement, dynamics and potential risk areas on a continuous basis. It’s easy to assume we know what's really going on with our team, but data shows that most managers lack the visibility they need to effectively lead. In our virtual world of work, it is impossible to 'read the room' and understand team dynamics on a deeper level, without having a ''team listening'' process in place. Perflo was created to empower managers to hear and team members to talk - ultimately resulting in preventing team dysfunction and/or attrition. Perflo’s “Team Insights" are fully anonymous, transparent, and of course - always actionable.
