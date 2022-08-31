ThrottleNet Named #1 IT Firm in St. Louis for 7th Straight Year
St. Louis, MO, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ThrottleNet announces it has been named the top IT firm in St. Louis for 2022 by St. Louis Small Business Monthly magazine. This is the seventh year in a row ThrottleNet has been named the #1 IT Firm in the metro area, providing outstanding outsourced IT management and security solutions to hundreds of local companies.
Small Business Monthly publishes a list of top area companies on an annual basis. The winning firms are selected based on responses from clients and business executives. Over 20,000 total nominations were received. A panel helps to review and segment top performing companies in 19 different categories. Winners are selected as the “best of the best.”
In addition to top IT firm, ThrottleNet was also named the #1 Cybersecurity firm in the region. According to Small Business Monthly, the firm is believed to be the first company to receive the #1 ranking in two different categories. An article on ThrottleNet will appear in the Best of Business magazine inserted into the September 2022 edition of the publication.
“We are all humbled and honored to once again be named the top IT firm in St. Louis,” said George Rosenthal, President. “The ranking, in conjunction with top cybersecurity firm, demonstrates our strength and consistency in providing world-class managed outsourced solutions as well as leading edge data privacy and corporate security.”
“The ThrottleNet team excels in providing the most up-to-date technology solutions to help businesses enhance their growth while, at the same time, securing their most valuable assets,” Rosenthal said. “Our entire staff is excited to once again be recognized for helping our clients achieve their technology goals.”
ThrottleNet is dedicated to client satisfaction. The firm constantly tracks its performance and has received over 290 Google reviews from happy customers with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. These are customers who, of their own volition, shared their experiences working with ThrottleNet.
“Our staff not only helps our clients improve their business operations but also saves them money. It is why more and more companies are outsourcing all their technology needs to ThrottleNet.”
About ThrottleNet, Inc.
Ranked as the #1 IT Firm in St. Louis now for seven years in a row by Small Business Monthly, and a top managed service provider in the nation by MSP 501 Channel Futures, ThrottleNet, Inc. didn’t become one of the region’s top outsourced IT management and security solution providers overnight. The firm has more than two decades of doing things one way. The right way. Whether it’s Cybersecurity, Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed Backup, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. https://throttlenet.com
