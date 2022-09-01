The AngelWing Project presents, "N," a Play by David Alex at the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park
A young, white actor is a caregiver for a passionate, social and political conservative African American woman. When he refuses to use the N-Word in a play he’s performing, they each learn something from the other’s perspective.
Brooklyn Park, MD, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- How do you feel when you hear the "N" word? Depends on context? Depends on who is saying it? The AngelWing Project is proud to present this thought provoking, timely and thoroughly entertaining play at the Chesapeake Arts Center on September 10 and 11. Written by award winning Chicago playwright David Alex, the play challenges us to look at the role society has played in shaping our personal, and thus, our national attitudes and prejudices.
Synopsis
A young, white actor is a caregiver for a passionate, social, and political conservative African American woman. When he refuses to use the N-Word in a play he’s performing, they each learn something from the other’s perspective.
Cast
A talented ensemble cast brings this story to life with powerful and effective performances.
Mrs. Page - Olivia Keu
Eddy - Garret Matthews
DeShawn - Evan Carrington
The Director - Nefertari Rasaq
Directed by - Angela Wilson
Dates and Times
Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. includes talk-back with playwright David Alex
Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.
Location
Chesapeake Arts Center, Studio 194
194 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Contact info: 443-433-6250, angelwingproject07@gmail.com
Contact person: Angela Wilson
Contact
The AngelWing Project, Inc.Contact
Angela Wilson, Executive Director
443-433-6250
www.theangelwingproject.org
theangelwingproject07@gmail.com
