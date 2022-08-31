The Esports Trade Association Sets Industry Standards for 2023 with the EsportsNext 2022 Conference on August 21 - 23 in Chicago, Illinois

The Esports Trade Association set the stage for the industry trajectory of 2023 by hosting the EsportsNext 2022 Conference in Chicago, welcoming 200 esports industry professionals to the Hyatt Centric Chicago on the Magnificent Mile, 633 North Saint Clair Street, Chicago, Illinois, 60611, United States, from August 21 to 23.