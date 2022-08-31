The Esports Trade Association Sets Industry Standards for 2023 with the EsportsNext 2022 Conference on August 21 - 23 in Chicago, Illinois
The Esports Trade Association set the stage for the industry trajectory of 2023 by hosting the EsportsNext 2022 Conference in Chicago, welcoming 200 esports industry professionals to the Hyatt Centric Chicago on the Magnificent Mile, 633 North Saint Clair Street, Chicago, Illinois, 60611, United States, from August 21 to 23.
Chicago, IL, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This annual conference focuses on B2B attendees that are made up of esports industry business professionals in both non-endemic and endemic roles. These are key purchasing decision-makers, including many company owners and executives. Marketing agencies, television companies, sponsorship firms, publishers, VC firms, venue managers—EsportsNext brought everyone under one roof. Also in attendance were representatives from World Business Chicago, Chicago’s public-private economic development agency that works closely with Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s Office. Attendees were able to connect through the many networking opportunities, including a Cubs Game at The Wrigley Rooftops and an evening reception set against the Chicago skyline at ROOF on theWit.
The event sponsors represented a wide range of industries and provided a great opportunity to uncover new business prospects and gather information on products and services. The title sponsor, Morgan Stanley, discussed the intersection in financing and esports.
A talented lineup of speakers, including Ryan Johnson of Cxmmunity, Reid SantaBarbara of Odyssey, and Brian Wilneff of Alpha Metaverse Technologies, as well as Master of Ceremonies and NBC Olympic Commentator/Sports Reporter Lewis Johnson were present at the Hyatt Centric over the course of the conference. The ESTA Elevator Pitch Competition was the perfect opportunity for start-ups to pitch their idea to a crowd of industry professionals. Taking home the Elevator Pitch Competition Award was former Hasbro Head of Marketing, Marc Rosenberg with The Edge Desk, which the judges called groundbreaking. The annual Game Changer Award was presented to Chris Aviles of Garden State Esports for his accomplishments in bringing esports into high schools.
In charitable initiatives, attendees were encouraged to donate to the Level-Up Fund and the ESTA Impact Fund. Donations to the Level-Up Fund were used to purchase board games for the family lounges at Lurie Children’s Hospital, for patients and families to enjoy. Donations to the ESTA Impact Fund help ESTA provide programming and support to members throughout the year.
“EsportsNext 2022 was a wonderful opportunity to bring together a community with the heart to serve each other and advance the interests of the esports industry. Attendees had direct access to industry leaders after learning from each insightful panel. Industry veterans and newcomers alike are leaving this conference with new relationships and more opportunities than before they arrived. That’s a huge win.” - John Davidson, ESTA Board Chair
“I am awe-inspired by seeing everyone in Chicago at the conference with their positive energy and excitement to come together as a community sharing the common goal of succeeding within and advancing the esports industry.” - Megan Van Petten, ESTA Founder
Conference Agenda
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers - Held at Wrigley Field Rooftops. Attendees had an early chance to network and enjoy the indoor/outdoor views of the game.
Monday, August 22, 2022
Featuring an Afternoon Registration and Welcome, Members-Only Townhall, a panel of Esports Executives led by Morgan Stanley, and an evening opening reception at the Hyatt.
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
The Main Event - Networking Breakfast, Panel Sessions, Fireside Chat, Networking Lunch, Elevator Pitch Competition, Free Play Area, Game Changer Award and Elevator Pitch Competition Award Announcements, and Networking Happy Hour.
Speakers:
Dr. Katrina Adkins, SHI International Corp.
Jorrel Batac, NASEF
Rohan Bose, Teknos Associates
Michael Brooks, National Association of Collegiate Esports
Terence Burke, KidSay
Laura Burkemper, The Catalyst Center
Charles Conroy, Unikrn @ Entain
Joe Cox, The Pop-Marketer
Brett Diamond, Version1
John Davidson, ESTA
Allison DeLeone, The Production Network
Carlos E. Duque, Bailey & Glasser
Mike Ellsworth, Lightware Visual Engineering
Ari Fox, Gameacon LLC
Anthony Gaud, Gaud-Hammer Gaming Group
James Hess, Encore
Jake Hicks, The Law of Esports
Cory Hollingsworth, ARterra Labs
Lewis Johnson, NBC Sports
Ryan Johnson, Cxmmunity
Alex Kerr, Trajektory
Rebecca Longawa, Happy Warrior
Verta Maloney, the*gameHERs
Kurt Melcher, Intersport
Joseph McAllister, Insight
Charles O’Donnell, CSL Esports
Jeff Palumbo, Lenovo
Grant Paranjape, Washington Justice
Roger Payne, YouGov
Lindsay Poss, Holodeck Media
Alexis Prousis, Blinkfire Analytics
Rakia Reynolds, Skai Blue Media
Sandra L. Richards, Morgan Stanley
Reid SantaBarbara, Odyssey
Gerald Solomon, NASEF
Sonja Stills, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Jason Tirado, Lightware Visual Engineering
Megan Van Petten, ESTA
Justin Varghese, Panda
Adam Weinstein, ThriveFantasy
Eric Weiss, Technical Compliance
Jill Williamson, Gravis Law
Brian Wilneff, Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.
Joshua Wong, JEGI Clarity
Sponsor List:
Title Sponsor
Morgan Stanley - Global Sports & Entertainment
Gold Sponsors:
Encore
Lightware Visual Engineering
Supporting Sponsors:
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago
ARterra Labs
AVI-SPL
Bailey Glasser LLP
COPE
The Edge Desk
Extra Life
Fatcap
FITGMR
Five
G3 Esports
Gravis Law
Holodeck Media
Hyatt Centric
I Play Games
Intel
Kane Russell Coleman Logan
LG Electronics
Lotus Partners LLC
Microsoft
Power & Cronin LTD
ROOF on theWit
SHI International
Snohomish County Sports Commission
Smash Interactive/SURGE
Teknos Associates
The Esports Software
the*gameHERs
Trajektory
Ultimate Gaming Championship
Version1
Wrigley Rooftops
Weldon, Williams & Lick, Inc.
Media inquiries are welcome. Please contact Megan Van Petten at info@esportsta.org for press credentials and more information.
About the Esports Trade Association
The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) promotes, protects, and advances the broader interests of the esports community. The organization accomplishes this by providing forward-thinking professional development programs, networking opportunities, relevant industry research, and valuable tools and resources to the membership. ESTA focuses on promoting business expertise and sustainable growth of the esports industry by growing the number of participants, sponsors, products, and services, procuring industry research, and executing industry events. Learn more about the ESTA and its mission statement at https://esportsta.org.
The event sponsors represented a wide range of industries and provided a great opportunity to uncover new business prospects and gather information on products and services. The title sponsor, Morgan Stanley, discussed the intersection in financing and esports.
A talented lineup of speakers, including Ryan Johnson of Cxmmunity, Reid SantaBarbara of Odyssey, and Brian Wilneff of Alpha Metaverse Technologies, as well as Master of Ceremonies and NBC Olympic Commentator/Sports Reporter Lewis Johnson were present at the Hyatt Centric over the course of the conference. The ESTA Elevator Pitch Competition was the perfect opportunity for start-ups to pitch their idea to a crowd of industry professionals. Taking home the Elevator Pitch Competition Award was former Hasbro Head of Marketing, Marc Rosenberg with The Edge Desk, which the judges called groundbreaking. The annual Game Changer Award was presented to Chris Aviles of Garden State Esports for his accomplishments in bringing esports into high schools.
In charitable initiatives, attendees were encouraged to donate to the Level-Up Fund and the ESTA Impact Fund. Donations to the Level-Up Fund were used to purchase board games for the family lounges at Lurie Children’s Hospital, for patients and families to enjoy. Donations to the ESTA Impact Fund help ESTA provide programming and support to members throughout the year.
“EsportsNext 2022 was a wonderful opportunity to bring together a community with the heart to serve each other and advance the interests of the esports industry. Attendees had direct access to industry leaders after learning from each insightful panel. Industry veterans and newcomers alike are leaving this conference with new relationships and more opportunities than before they arrived. That’s a huge win.” - John Davidson, ESTA Board Chair
“I am awe-inspired by seeing everyone in Chicago at the conference with their positive energy and excitement to come together as a community sharing the common goal of succeeding within and advancing the esports industry.” - Megan Van Petten, ESTA Founder
Conference Agenda
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers - Held at Wrigley Field Rooftops. Attendees had an early chance to network and enjoy the indoor/outdoor views of the game.
Monday, August 22, 2022
Featuring an Afternoon Registration and Welcome, Members-Only Townhall, a panel of Esports Executives led by Morgan Stanley, and an evening opening reception at the Hyatt.
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
The Main Event - Networking Breakfast, Panel Sessions, Fireside Chat, Networking Lunch, Elevator Pitch Competition, Free Play Area, Game Changer Award and Elevator Pitch Competition Award Announcements, and Networking Happy Hour.
Speakers:
Dr. Katrina Adkins, SHI International Corp.
Jorrel Batac, NASEF
Rohan Bose, Teknos Associates
Michael Brooks, National Association of Collegiate Esports
Terence Burke, KidSay
Laura Burkemper, The Catalyst Center
Charles Conroy, Unikrn @ Entain
Joe Cox, The Pop-Marketer
Brett Diamond, Version1
John Davidson, ESTA
Allison DeLeone, The Production Network
Carlos E. Duque, Bailey & Glasser
Mike Ellsworth, Lightware Visual Engineering
Ari Fox, Gameacon LLC
Anthony Gaud, Gaud-Hammer Gaming Group
James Hess, Encore
Jake Hicks, The Law of Esports
Cory Hollingsworth, ARterra Labs
Lewis Johnson, NBC Sports
Ryan Johnson, Cxmmunity
Alex Kerr, Trajektory
Rebecca Longawa, Happy Warrior
Verta Maloney, the*gameHERs
Kurt Melcher, Intersport
Joseph McAllister, Insight
Charles O’Donnell, CSL Esports
Jeff Palumbo, Lenovo
Grant Paranjape, Washington Justice
Roger Payne, YouGov
Lindsay Poss, Holodeck Media
Alexis Prousis, Blinkfire Analytics
Rakia Reynolds, Skai Blue Media
Sandra L. Richards, Morgan Stanley
Reid SantaBarbara, Odyssey
Gerald Solomon, NASEF
Sonja Stills, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Jason Tirado, Lightware Visual Engineering
Megan Van Petten, ESTA
Justin Varghese, Panda
Adam Weinstein, ThriveFantasy
Eric Weiss, Technical Compliance
Jill Williamson, Gravis Law
Brian Wilneff, Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.
Joshua Wong, JEGI Clarity
Sponsor List:
Title Sponsor
Morgan Stanley - Global Sports & Entertainment
Gold Sponsors:
Encore
Lightware Visual Engineering
Supporting Sponsors:
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago
ARterra Labs
AVI-SPL
Bailey Glasser LLP
COPE
The Edge Desk
Extra Life
Fatcap
FITGMR
Five
G3 Esports
Gravis Law
Holodeck Media
Hyatt Centric
I Play Games
Intel
Kane Russell Coleman Logan
LG Electronics
Lotus Partners LLC
Microsoft
Power & Cronin LTD
ROOF on theWit
SHI International
Snohomish County Sports Commission
Smash Interactive/SURGE
Teknos Associates
The Esports Software
the*gameHERs
Trajektory
Ultimate Gaming Championship
Version1
Wrigley Rooftops
Weldon, Williams & Lick, Inc.
Media inquiries are welcome. Please contact Megan Van Petten at info@esportsta.org for press credentials and more information.
About the Esports Trade Association
The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) promotes, protects, and advances the broader interests of the esports community. The organization accomplishes this by providing forward-thinking professional development programs, networking opportunities, relevant industry research, and valuable tools and resources to the membership. ESTA focuses on promoting business expertise and sustainable growth of the esports industry by growing the number of participants, sponsors, products, and services, procuring industry research, and executing industry events. Learn more about the ESTA and its mission statement at https://esportsta.org.
Contact
Esports Trade AssociationContact
Megan Van Petten
312-771-7019
https://esportsta.org
Megan Van Petten
312-771-7019
https://esportsta.org
Categories