New Blog by Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service Drivers Who See It All
Car service drivers hear from clients and see first hand the good and bad about Jacksonville FL airlines, attractions, hotels, restaurants, golf courses and other businesses. Now they share their insight on the new “We Love Jax” Blog.
Jacksonville, FL, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Limo drivers are able to find out the truth about local Jacksonville, FL. destinations from our discerning clients and by seeing exactly what is happening as they pass the time outside a business until a client is ready to ride. Professional car service chauffeurs are now sharing insider information about JAX area restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, airlines, attractions, entertainment venues and other businesses in a new weekly blog.
The "We Love JAX" blog articles are featured at https://jacksonvilleblackcarlimo.com/we-love-jax-blog/. Recent articles include valuable information such as "The 5 Top Restaurants in Jacksonville," "The Best Natural Attractions Near Jacksonville, Florida" and "Why You Should Use a Car Service to get to the Jaguars Football Game." They also show a list of upcoming article topics that will soon share the unique perspective of Jacksonville limousine drivers.
Blog Editor Mark T. said, "There are many advantages to using a professional car service; one that most people forget is the good advice of a limo driver who has a unique insiders' insight about area destinations from hundreds of customers. We are excited to share this information with others, whether they are our clients or not, because we love Jacksonville!"
About
The company was founded in 2018 by Kendall Tipper, a former US Army Combat Veteran. He has over 6 years experience as a VIP Chauffeur with extensive knowledge in the airport transportation and limousine industry. Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service (JBCL) is a subsidiary of Tipper Transportation LLC. They offer Luxury Black Car Service from Jacksonville to destinations throughout Florida and Georgia. With 2 dispatch locations in Jacksonville, FL, they are able to cover Duval County and the surrounding area quickly and efficiently. Learn more at https://jacksonvilleblackcarlimo.com.
Because of their focus on customer satisfaction using only quality late model vehicles with professional drivers, the company has experienced extensive growth over the past 2 years. Their fleet has grown to 6 vehicles featuring several models of Black Car SUV, Limo Sedans and an upscale Mercedes Sprinter Van for group transportation. Many corporate travelers and vacationers count on them for JAX airport car service while local residents trust JBCL for transportation to weddings, concerts, sports events, business meetings, shopping, the beach, golf outings, proms and as the ultimate designated driver for a night on the town. They offer an on time guarantee, which has helped them become one of the fastest growing North Florida limo car service providers. With a 5-Star reputation, they promise to get you where you need to go, in style, on time and at the right price.
