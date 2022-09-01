World Class Miniature Sculpture Art Event Coming to Illinois October 11-12, 2019
Come witness a world in miniature at the Marriott Schaumburg Hotel on October 21-22, 2022 to see the artistry of painters and sculptors of figures, vehicles, aircraft, ships, dioramas and more at the MMSI's 47th Chicago show.
Chicago, IL, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Military Miniature Society of Illinois (MMSI) presents its 47th Annual Chicago Show to the public on Friday, October 21, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m, featuring hundreds of miniature sculptures of figures, vehicles, aircraft, ships and fantasy subjects including vignettes and dioramas. The event also has seminars, vendors and a juried exhibition that will all be a part of this event held in the Chicago Marriott-Schaumburg, at 50 Martingale Road in Schaumburg, IL. The event is open to registered exhibitors and vendors from October 21-22th. Adult admission is $10 per person, and free admission for children under 12 or active military providing proper identification.
This show is considered as one of the top-level exhibitions of painted miniature sculptures in the world. Visitors will see many examples of this broad and diverse art form of realistic sculpted and painted miniatures which range in size from under one inch to over twelve inches high. The artist’s work represents a wide range of historical periods from ancient to modern times and include military, sports, science fiction, movies, fantasy and other topics. Those submitting their work for competition will come from several levels ranging from youngsters and adult amateur hobbyist up through world renowned professional artists whose work may be painted from commercially available kits, conversions, or original sculptures.
Other highlights of the MMSI’s Chicago Show feature an auction of finely painted miniatures, seminars which are open to the public on Saturday with topics relevant to the art of creating miniatures with historic and military art. Memorabilia, miniature figure kits, artist supplies and more will be found in a vendor area featuring specialty companies from around the country.
“Forty seven years of excellence in miniature is what we have to share with everyone who attends our annual event,” stated MMSI’s Jim DeRogatis, Secretary and Editor of the MMSI’s publication, “The Scabbard.”
After many years at the same fee levels, one for MMSI members and another for non-members, the group has changed this structure because of the rising cost of awards and many more exhibitors entering numerous categories. The new structure is as follows: $25 for one or two categories; $35 for three or more categories. Juniors under 16 years old, Wargame, Toy Soldier entries are free.
Continuing the tradition, online registration includes a $5 or $10 discount from the cost of registering at the door by printing forms beforehand and saving time and delays for those registering at the show.
For More Information about the Chicago Show, how to be an exhibitor or vendor and the MMSI in general, please contact Show Chairman, Pat Vess @ pat@livezey.net /630-730-2492 or Jim DeRogatis @ jim@jimdero.com or Mark Matz @ mmsipress@gmail.com /773-837-3369.
Visit MMSI’s website at: www.military-miniature-society-of-illinois.com
