IoTInnovator.com Awards Finalists Announced for 2022

The editors of IoTInnovator.Com are pleased to announce the finalists for the 2022 IoT Innovator Awards, which unearth and honor the best businesses and products currently transforming the Internet of Things landscape.

In a nod to the far-reaching nature of the IoT market, IoT Innovator selected finalists across various verticals.

Best of IoT - Connected Medical and Healthcare

Accuhealth
Cylera
Cox Prosight
Cognitive Systems Corp.
Monnit
[x]cube LABS
Best of IoT - Consumer
Atmosic
Method, Inc.
Orro
ROYBI
[x]cube LABS
Whistle

Best of IoT - Energy

Actility
Brilliant
BSH Home Appliances Corporation
CoolAutomation
PingThings
Schneider Electric North America
Sony Semiconductor Israel

Best of IoT - Enterprise

Emnify
Global Telecom
Infogrid
Samsara
SOTI
TrendMiner
[x]cube LABS

Best of IoT - Industrial

Anova
Connectpoint
Cumulus Digital Systems, Inc
Emnify
Lynx Software Technologies
Monnit
Relayr

Best of IoT - Platform

Atomation
Electro Scan Inc.
IBM Watson IoT
Link Labs
Sony Semiconductor Israel
Totum

Best of IoT - Security

Cylera
IPVideo Corporation
Kerlink
Lynx Software Technologies
Sony Semiconductor Israel
Xage
Zariot
Zededa

Best of IoT - Services

Andersen Inc
AT&T
EcoEnergy Insights
Myriota
Science Soft
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Best of IoT - Smart Buildings

Clovity Inc.
EcoEnergy Insights
Embue
Infogrid
IPVideo Corporation
Vigilent

Best of IoT - Other

Infraspeak
InnoPhase
Memfault
Senslynx
Studio Graphene's client Hawk
xFarm

Full list of finalists can be found here: www.iotinnovator.com/awards/finalists/

For more information, including how to enter next year's awards, visit IoT Innovator's Awards (http://iotinnovator.com/awards/) page.

About IoT Innovator

IoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing insider news and knowledge about the Internet of Things.

Founded more than six years ago, IoT Innovator is dedicated to the exploration of the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the most recent, meaningful and timely news about one of the biggest revolutions to date in Information Technology.

Contact:
Kim Jones
kim@iotinnovator.com
Categories