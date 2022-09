IoTInnovator.com Awards Finalists Announced for 2022

Mill Valley, CA, September 01, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The editors of IoT Innovator are pleased to announce the finalists for the 2022 IoT Innovator Awards, which unearth and honor the best businesses and products currently transforming the Internet of Things landscape.In a nod to the far-reaching nature of the IoT market, IoT Innovator selected finalists across various verticals.Best of IoT - Connected Medical and HealthcareAccuhealthCyleraCox ProsightCognitive Systems Corp.Monnit[x]cube LABSBest of IoT - ConsumerAtmosicMethod, Inc.OrroROYBI[x]cube LABSWhistleBest of IoT - EnergyActilityBrilliantBSH Home Appliances CorporationCoolAutomationPingThingsSchneider Electric North AmericaSony Semiconductor IsraelBest of IoT - EnterpriseEmnifyGlobal TelecomInfogridSamsaraSOTITrendMiner[x]cube LABSBest of IoT - IndustrialAnovaConnectpointCumulus Digital Systems, IncEmnifyLynx Software TechnologiesMonnitRelayrBest of IoT - PlatformAtomationElectro Scan Inc.IBM Watson IoTLink LabsSony Semiconductor IsraelTotumBest of IoT - SecurityCyleraIPVideo CorporationKerlinkLynx Software TechnologiesSony Semiconductor IsraelXageZariotZededaBest of IoT - ServicesAndersen IncAT&TEcoEnergy InsightsMyriotaScience SoftTata Consultancy Services (TCS)Best of IoT - Smart BuildingsClovity Inc.EcoEnergy InsightsEmbueInfogridIPVideo CorporationVigilentBest of IoT - OtherInfraspeakInnoPhaseMemfaultSenslynxStudio Graphene's client HawkxFarmFull list of finalists can be found here: www.iotinnovator.com/awards/finalists/ For more information, including how to enter next year's awards, visit IoT Innovator's Awards (http://iotinnovator.com/awards/) page.About IoT InnovatorIoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing insider news and knowledge about the Internet of Things.Founded more than six years ago, IoT Innovator is dedicated to the exploration of the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the most recent, meaningful and timely news about one of the biggest revolutions to date in Information Technology.Contact:Kim Joneskim@iotinnovator.com