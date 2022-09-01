IoTInnovator.com Awards Finalists Announced for 2022
The editors of IoTInnovator.Com are pleased to announce the finalists for the 2022 IoT Innovator Awards, which unearth and honor the best businesses and products currently transforming the Internet of Things landscape.
Mill Valley, CA, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The editors of IoT Innovator are pleased to announce the finalists for the 2022 IoT Innovator Awards, which unearth and honor the best businesses and products currently transforming the Internet of Things landscape.
In a nod to the far-reaching nature of the IoT market, IoT Innovator selected finalists across various verticals.
Best of IoT - Connected Medical and Healthcare
Accuhealth
Cylera
Cox Prosight
Cognitive Systems Corp.
Monnit
[x]cube LABS
Best of IoT - Consumer
Atmosic
Method, Inc.
Orro
ROYBI
[x]cube LABS
Whistle
Best of IoT - Energy
Actility
Brilliant
BSH Home Appliances Corporation
CoolAutomation
PingThings
Schneider Electric North America
Sony Semiconductor Israel
Best of IoT - Enterprise
Emnify
Global Telecom
Infogrid
Samsara
SOTI
TrendMiner
[x]cube LABS
Best of IoT - Industrial
Anova
Connectpoint
Cumulus Digital Systems, Inc
Emnify
Lynx Software Technologies
Monnit
Relayr
Best of IoT - Platform
Atomation
Electro Scan Inc.
IBM Watson IoT
Link Labs
Sony Semiconductor Israel
Totum
Best of IoT - Security
Cylera
IPVideo Corporation
Kerlink
Lynx Software Technologies
Sony Semiconductor Israel
Xage
Zariot
Zededa
Best of IoT - Services
Andersen Inc
AT&T
EcoEnergy Insights
Myriota
Science Soft
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Best of IoT - Smart Buildings
Clovity Inc.
EcoEnergy Insights
Embue
Infogrid
IPVideo Corporation
Vigilent
Best of IoT - Other
Infraspeak
InnoPhase
Memfault
Senslynx
Studio Graphene's client Hawk
xFarm
Full list of finalists can be found here: www.iotinnovator.com/awards/finalists/
For more information, including how to enter next year's awards, visit IoT Innovator's Awards (http://iotinnovator.com/awards/) page.
About IoT Innovator
IoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing insider news and knowledge about the Internet of Things.
Founded more than six years ago, IoT Innovator is dedicated to the exploration of the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the most recent, meaningful and timely news about one of the biggest revolutions to date in Information Technology.
Contact:
Kim Jones
kim@iotinnovator.com
In a nod to the far-reaching nature of the IoT market, IoT Innovator selected finalists across various verticals.
Best of IoT - Connected Medical and Healthcare
Accuhealth
Cylera
Cox Prosight
Cognitive Systems Corp.
Monnit
[x]cube LABS
Best of IoT - Consumer
Atmosic
Method, Inc.
Orro
ROYBI
[x]cube LABS
Whistle
Best of IoT - Energy
Actility
Brilliant
BSH Home Appliances Corporation
CoolAutomation
PingThings
Schneider Electric North America
Sony Semiconductor Israel
Best of IoT - Enterprise
Emnify
Global Telecom
Infogrid
Samsara
SOTI
TrendMiner
[x]cube LABS
Best of IoT - Industrial
Anova
Connectpoint
Cumulus Digital Systems, Inc
Emnify
Lynx Software Technologies
Monnit
Relayr
Best of IoT - Platform
Atomation
Electro Scan Inc.
IBM Watson IoT
Link Labs
Sony Semiconductor Israel
Totum
Best of IoT - Security
Cylera
IPVideo Corporation
Kerlink
Lynx Software Technologies
Sony Semiconductor Israel
Xage
Zariot
Zededa
Best of IoT - Services
Andersen Inc
AT&T
EcoEnergy Insights
Myriota
Science Soft
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Best of IoT - Smart Buildings
Clovity Inc.
EcoEnergy Insights
Embue
Infogrid
IPVideo Corporation
Vigilent
Best of IoT - Other
Infraspeak
InnoPhase
Memfault
Senslynx
Studio Graphene's client Hawk
xFarm
Full list of finalists can be found here: www.iotinnovator.com/awards/finalists/
For more information, including how to enter next year's awards, visit IoT Innovator's Awards (http://iotinnovator.com/awards/) page.
About IoT Innovator
IoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing insider news and knowledge about the Internet of Things.
Founded more than six years ago, IoT Innovator is dedicated to the exploration of the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the most recent, meaningful and timely news about one of the biggest revolutions to date in Information Technology.
Contact:
Kim Jones
kim@iotinnovator.com
Contact
IoT InnovatorContact
Kim Jones
415-968-5551
www.iotinnovator.com
Kim Jones
415-968-5551
www.iotinnovator.com
Categories