Speakers Announced for Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2022
Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The full agenda and speaker line-up have now been announced for the 20th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum, taking place in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on 16th – 17th November 2022.
The 2022 iteration will bring together key professionals in the infrastructure, financing, and innovation sectors to discuss the latest issues and trends within the Benelux market.
Attendees will benefit from in-depth briefings on the recent developments and future roles of geothermal energy in the Netherlands and Belgium.
Interested parties can register online at http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR2prcom and SAVE £200 using the early bird discount, expiring on 30th September 2022.
The 2022 forum is chaired by Jeroen Kies, Deputy Head of Branch of SMBC.
This year will include a variety of speakers presenting, such as:
· Jeroen Kies, Deputy Head of Branch, SMBC
· Mr. Tim de Knegt, Manager Strategic Finance & Treasury Havenbedrijf Rotterdam NV
· Mr. Jan Egbertsen, Manager Innovation, Port of Amsterdam
· Ms. Barbara Zuiderwijk, CEO, Green Giraffe
· Mr. Casper Sparreboom, Head of Financial Advisory, Ventolines
· Ms. Elisabetta Aarts, Director, Legal Services, Ventolines
· Mr. Jean-Christophe Laloux, Director General – Head of EU Lending and Advisory, European Investment Bank
· Mr. Bert van der Toorn, Senior Investment Officer, European Investment Bank
· Ms. Barbara Boos, Head of Climate & Infrastructure Fund Investments, European Investment Fund
· Mr. Adwin Martens, Managing Director, Waterstofnet
· Mr. Michael Feith, Policy Advisor, DG Economic & Financial Affairs, European Commission
· Mr. Jesse van Schouwenberg, Senior Investment Director, DIF Capital Partners
The event brochure with the full agenda is available to download online at:
www.beneluxconf.com/PR2prcom
For media enquiries, please contact Oana Lefter, at +44(0) 207 827 6164 or olefter@smi-online.co.uk
SAE Media Group’s 20th Benelux Infrastructure Forum
16-17 November 2022
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Sponsored by: DIF Capital Partners
@SAEFinance | #BeneluxConf
£100 Early Bird Discount will expire on 30 September 2022
http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR2prcom
The 2022 iteration will bring together key professionals in the infrastructure, financing, and innovation sectors to discuss the latest issues and trends within the Benelux market.
Attendees will benefit from in-depth briefings on the recent developments and future roles of geothermal energy in the Netherlands and Belgium.
Interested parties can register online at http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR2prcom and SAVE £200 using the early bird discount, expiring on 30th September 2022.
The 2022 forum is chaired by Jeroen Kies, Deputy Head of Branch of SMBC.
This year will include a variety of speakers presenting, such as:
· Jeroen Kies, Deputy Head of Branch, SMBC
· Mr. Tim de Knegt, Manager Strategic Finance & Treasury Havenbedrijf Rotterdam NV
· Mr. Jan Egbertsen, Manager Innovation, Port of Amsterdam
· Ms. Barbara Zuiderwijk, CEO, Green Giraffe
· Mr. Casper Sparreboom, Head of Financial Advisory, Ventolines
· Ms. Elisabetta Aarts, Director, Legal Services, Ventolines
· Mr. Jean-Christophe Laloux, Director General – Head of EU Lending and Advisory, European Investment Bank
· Mr. Bert van der Toorn, Senior Investment Officer, European Investment Bank
· Ms. Barbara Boos, Head of Climate & Infrastructure Fund Investments, European Investment Fund
· Mr. Adwin Martens, Managing Director, Waterstofnet
· Mr. Michael Feith, Policy Advisor, DG Economic & Financial Affairs, European Commission
· Mr. Jesse van Schouwenberg, Senior Investment Director, DIF Capital Partners
The event brochure with the full agenda is available to download online at:
www.beneluxconf.com/PR2prcom
For media enquiries, please contact Oana Lefter, at +44(0) 207 827 6164 or olefter@smi-online.co.uk
SAE Media Group’s 20th Benelux Infrastructure Forum
16-17 November 2022
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Sponsored by: DIF Capital Partners
@SAEFinance | #BeneluxConf
£100 Early Bird Discount will expire on 30 September 2022
http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR2prcom
Contact
SAE Media GroupContact
Oana Lefter
+44 (0) 20 7827 6162
http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR2prcom
Oana Lefter
+44 (0) 20 7827 6162
http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR2prcom
Categories