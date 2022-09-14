Roosevelt Strategic Council Presents the 4th Annual DERS & Microgrids Connect Summit
Roosevelt Strategic Council is proud to announce the 4th Annual DERS & Microgrids Connect Summit, taking place this November 29-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Washington, DC, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Roosevelt Strategic Council is proud to announce the 4th Annual DERS & Microgrids Connect Summit taking place this November 29-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. This year’s summit will focus on driving the integration of DERs into our energy ecosystems at the commercial, industrial, institutional facility and campus level, highlighting this year’s theme Improving Energy Efficiency, Resiliency and Environmental Sustainability with DERs and Microgrids.
The DERS & Microgrids Connect Summit will feature senior-level speakers, including:
- Edwin H. Oshiba, SES, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, Energy, Installations, and Environment, United States Air Force
- Rame Hemstreet, Vice President for Operations and Chief Sustainable Resources Officer, Kaiser Permanente
- D.V. Rao, Senior Vice President, Strategy, CMS Energy and Consumers Energy
- Michael Pesin, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Advanced Grid Research and Development, Office of Electricity, DOE
- Babak Enayati, Director of Engineering, Borrego Solar
- William Ellis, Regional Vice President, External Affairs, Pepco Holdings, Pepco Holdings
Why Should you Attend the Summit:
RSC Summits are built on the foundation that great ideas and collaboration can occur when people with diverse expertise who may not work together on a daily basis, come together around a common challenge.
With the core focus on driving the integration of DERs into our energy ecosystems at the commercial, industrial, institutional facility and campus level and the larger grid infrastructure, you will walk away after two days with new knowledge gained on business and strategic operations and innovation, ideas sparked, and new collaborative relationships formed to support your respective organization.
As the opportunity for American leadership in climate innovation is vast, the Biden-Harris Administration is outlining key planks of an agenda including, but not limited to:
- The National Building Performance Standards Coalition announced by the White House on Jan. 21, 2022 to support over 300,000 buildings within the federal government portfolio including decarbonization goals which can be achieved through greater use of DERs.
- The new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program will allocate nearly $5 billion over the next five years to build and upgrade this essential infrastructure. An initial $615 million will be made available to states in Fiscal Year 2022.
FERC order 2222 is helping to open wholesale markets to Distributed Resources Critical facilities, from Military Installations to Hospitals, are turning to more onsite generation and storage to counter the increasing grid disruptions and to ensure resilient and reliable power.
C&I Facilities are increasing ESG goals and moving towards a decarbonized / net zero built environment. For many, the solution lies with integrating more onsite and offsite distributed generation and storage that is low carbon and sustainable.
Higher Education and large Institutional Campuses have long served as case studies towards onsite generation. As many move to increased levels of renewables, with some setting the benchmark at 100% renewable, along with the integration of EV charging, how will they manage these assets?
All these topics and more will be discussed and by joining us, you can engage in an interchange of ideas, expand your professional network of colleagues, customers, and clients with a diverse group, showcase your organizations innovations and walkaway with actionable take aways. All these topics and more will be discussed and by joining us, you can engage in an interchange of ideas, expand your professional network with a diverse group, showcase your organizations innovations and walkaway with actionable takeaways.
RSC welcomes Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Monica Mckenzie at mckenzie@rscouncil.org, 917.435.1266.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Summit can visit Roosevelt Strategic Council’s website at rscouncil.org/ders
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@rscouncil.org
