SottoPelle® Recognizes Susan Matos-Cloke, M.D., for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Paramus, NJ, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Susan Matos-Cloke, M.D., has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since November 2012.
Susan Matos-Cloke, M.D., is a graduate of New York University and completed her residency training in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, where she received numerous awards. Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and in the SottoPelle® Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy Method.
Susan Matos-Cloke, M.D., is a Board-Certified Internist with more than 20 years of experience, including 10 years of teaching Primary Care Medicine to residents and medical students (received Faculty Teaching Achievement Award). She is passionate about health and helping her patients achieve well-being. Susan Matos-Cloke, M.D., also served as Medical Director of St. Joseph Hospital’s Family Health Center, as well as the Department Head of their Primary Care Teaching Program.
Susan Matos-Cloke, M.D., interest in Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) grew out of frustration. Susan Matos-Cloke, M.D., stated, “I became increasingly frustrated when patients, those suffering from peri-menopause, menopause, and andropause, came in for refills of anti-depressant and anti-anxiety medications that were prescribed by their other physicians to treat their symptoms. I knew they were not depressed or anxious; their hormones were out of balance, and they needed a treatment to replace the hormones that their bodies were no longer producing. After much research, I finally decided to train with Dr. Gino Tutera, founder of the SottoPelle® Method, a natural pellet-based hormone replacement therapy. Study after study has shown that the only truly effective and consistent means of delivering hormones into the bloodstream is via pellet-therapy. There are not many trained physicians in the northeast who subscribe to this method.”
Established in 2010, Advanced Hormone Solutions has helped hundreds of men and women to reclaim their well-being. Their unique treatment method is based on prescribing the right kind of hormone (biologically identical), in the correct amounts (determined through testing & proper analysis of blood results) and using the right delivery method (pellets).
"We are proud to be associated with Susan Matos-Cloke, M.D., whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of the SottoPelle® Method. "We are thrilled to have Susan Matos-Cloke, M.D., as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."
View additional information about Susan Matos-Cloke, M.D., or to contact the office; please visit her SottoPelle® Directory Listing:
www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/susan-matos-cloke-md/
Provider Information:
Susan Matos-Cloke, M.D.
Advance Hormone Solutions
122 E. Ridgewood Avenue
Paramus, NJ 07652
Company Information:
SottoPelle® Method is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® Method and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
marketing@sphrt.com
SOURCE SottoPelle® Method
