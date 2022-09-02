Announcing 5th Advanced Materials for Defense Summit
The 5th Annual Advanced Materials for Defense Summit will take place November 16-17, 2022 at The Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, VA.
Alexandria, VA, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 5th Annual Advanced Materials for Defense Summit, occurring this November 16-17 at The Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, VA. This year’s summit will highlight initiatives towards researching and developing advanced materials and manufacturing processes that will significantly shape future operational effectiveness through lighter, more powerful, and cost-effective military and defense systems, highlighting this year’s theme “Enhancing Material Processes to Ensure Operational Superiority.”
Rapid shifts to the global security environment are presenting significant new challenges to the U.S. military as adversaries are quickly modernizing and highly adaptive, consequently, the need for materials science research and engineering is growing. The 2022 Advanced Materials for Defense Summit will aim to advance the affordability, readiness, sustainability, and logistical effectiveness of U.S. Defense capabilities necessary for the future fight.
The 2022 Advanced Materials for Defense Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- Dr. Vic S. Ramdass, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Material Readiness, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment
- Dr. Steven G. Wax, SES, Principal Deputy, Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Research and Technology, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering
- Dr. Peter Matic, SES, Associate Director of Research, Materials Science & Component Technology Directorate, Naval Research Laboratory
- Dr. Christine Michienzi, ST ,Chief Technology Officer, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, DoD
- Dr. Adam Rawlett, Senior Research Scientist – Material Science, U.S. Army Research Laboratory
- Dr. Charles D. Ormsby, Chief, Manufacturing and Industrial Technologies Division, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Ensuring a robust, secure, and resilient defense industrial base to meet Warfighters needs
- Facilitating advanced materials science and technology research to ensure soldier superiority
- Delivering leading-edge capabilities to the Soldier to enhance combat overmatch against current and future threats
- Leading the research & development of advanced, next-gen air & space capabilities
- Supplying affordable and sustainable material readiness to support DoD warfighting capabilities
- And much more.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado, adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Advanced Materials for Defense Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://materials.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
