Employee Experience Champion Joins My Possibilities
People and culture leader, Tiffanie Douglas, SHRM-CP joins My Possibilities as new Chief People Officer.
Plano, TX, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- People and culture leader, Tiffanie Douglas, SHRM-CP joins My Possibilities as new Chief People Officer.
My Possibilities (MP) has appointed Tiffanie Douglas, SHRM-CP as Chief People Officer. With roots in business partnership, organizational design, advocacy for inclusion, and learning and development, Tiffanie is driven to deliver an innovative and executable people strategy that delivers results.
As MP continues to grow and work relentlessly to elevate how they serve adults with Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities, it’s essential to implement innovative ways to set the entire MP family up for success. "Hiring Tiffanie is so much more than just adding a talented human resources leader. She is a people strategist who is passionate about the development of our people as well as the development of our organization's culture,” said Michael Thomas, executive director of MP.
In this role, Tiffanie will explore the most cutting-edge approaches to helping our staff develop in their career at MP, as well as attract and retain the best people to serve our Hugely Important People (HIPsters). As such, the way in which they define MP’s structure will naturally evolve along the way. This position will help do just that as Tiffanie brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in these areas and more, which will only make our MP culture stronger than ever.
“While casually perusing LinkedIn, I stumbled upon an open position announcement someone in my network liked. The witty post from Michael Thomas, executive director at MP, caught my attention. I researched the company and was immediately drawn to MP's mission to relentlessly pursue the full, untapped possibilities of adults with disabilities,” Douglas said.
“We are thrilled that Tiffanie has joined MP in the new chief people officer role. Planning for the completion of the Career Services Building, powered by Bread Financial in 2023, we selected a leader with strong workforce planning and talent strategy experience. Equally important, Tiffanie's expertise, passion and energy will foster an environment where our staff and HIPsters can thrive,” said Chair of the Board of Directors for MP, Karen Wald.
Tiffanie shared, “MP is one of the fastest growing and most innovative organizations in the space. MP has struck an outstanding balance between business and passion while simultaneously being willing to take bold risks to achieve extraordinary goals. At the same time, the people manage not to take themselves too seriously, demonstrate humility, collaborate closely, and have a lot of fun along the way. Having a loved one with cognitive impairment and being an advocate for inclusion made the work even more personal. I am fortunate to have landed a role doing work that feeds my soul.”
About My Possibilities
My Possibilities is a North Texas for-cause 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a pioneering leader in vocational education for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities throughout North Texas. To learn more, visit mypossibilities.org.
Samantha Svatek
ssvatek@mptx.org
469-367-2200
