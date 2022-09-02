Minnesota I.T. Center of Excellence Partners with STEM Fuse to Provide Career Development I.T. Solutions to K-12
Minneapolis, MN, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Minnesota I.T. Center of Excellence (IT COE) works with industry and educators to attract and prepare students for in-demand technology jobs in Minnesota. The IT COE has long been a leader in early student engagement with free IT resources for MN K-12 schools, including I.T. Exploration curriculum, PowerUp I.T. to increase diversity in I.T., and supporting the Minnesota Aspirations in Computing Program for high school students who identify as women, genderqueer, or non-binary. "The work doesn't stop at just curriculum and learning opportunities. Students need a way to showcase their knowledge, skills, and abilities for future employers to see," says Janice Aanenson, Executive Director of IT COE.
The IT COE is expanding its program offering in partnership with STEM Fuse. In Fall 2022, IT COE and STEM Fuse will offer a free lifetime digital portfolio, advanced career development curriculum, and a work-based learning system for students to explore current and future job and academic opportunities. "We are partnering with STEM Fuse to provide Career Highways digital portfolio to all students in the state," says Janice. "Even more exciting is how we can connect our industry partners with students via Career Highways."
"We are excited to work with the IT COE to include their Career Pathways in Career Highways, which will give students prescriptive guidance for their careers that includes Minnesota college programs and opportunities," says Carter Tatge, CEO of STEM Fuse. "Janice and her team have been leaders in career development work. We are thrilled to work with them to develop Career Highways and student personas for their pathways and make this available to all MN students."
Career Highways is an Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Powered Career Development platform providing students with a career exploration and discovery engine. This engine gives high school students a new way to explore career paths and plan for the actionable steps they need to take to achieve their career goals. Career Highways matches students to careers with psychometric profiling, and connects them with educational programs and employers to fast-track their careers.
Career Highways will be available Fall 2022 for students to explore careers in all learning areas (not just I.T.). Instructors and Faculty will be instrumental in guiding work product to place in the student's e-portfolio as industry partners continue to build out their career role needs. In addition, students will be able to describe themselves and receive a persona printout of their current abilities and how to move through the Career Highway of their choice.
About STEM Fuse
STEM Fuse is a leading K-16 EdTech provider focused on increasing student awareness and readiness for college and their careers. STEM Fuse provides students with a platform to plan, prepare and pursue their ongoing education and employment. Headquartered in South Dakota and with a long history of providing educational services to students in the Upper Midwest, STEM Fuse is committed to helping prepare students for health care and technical careers with a focus on rural awareness and education.
To learn more, visit http://www.stemfuse.com.
About Minnesota State I.T. Center of Excellence
The I.T. Center of Excellence exists to encourage Minnesota youth and adults to pursue careers in I.T. and computer science. Through collaboration with the tech industry, our partners, and educators, we seek out, develop, and provide low or no-cost resources that teach relevant, high-demand, and applicable I.T. workforce skills.
Tara Lesniewski
Director Communications
651-497-1385
Tara.Lesniewski@stemfuse.com
STEM Fuse, LLC
