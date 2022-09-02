Minnesota I.T. Center of Excellence Partners with STEM Fuse to Provide Career Development I.T. Solutions to K-12

The IT COE is expanding its program offering in partnership with STEM Fuse. In Fall 2022, IT COE and STEM Fuse will offer a free lifetime digital portfolio, advanced career development curriculum, and a work-based learning system for students to explore current and future job and academic opportunities. We are partnering with STEM Fuse to provide Career Highways digital portfolio to all students in the state.