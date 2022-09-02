Benchmark International has Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Bowen Eye Associates and MyEyeDr.
Flower Mound, TX, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction of a Therapeutic Optometrists and Optometric Glaucoma Specialists clinic to MyEyeDr., managed by Capital Vision Services, LP.
Bowen Eye Associates provides routine eye exams and manages and treats various types of ocular diseases for a wide demographic range and all ages. With over 25 years of experience, their constant focus on patient health, coupled with great customer service, is part of what led to the practice’s impeccable reputation and continued success in Flower Mound, Texas.
MyEyeDr. is a network of local optometry practices that offers comprehensive eye care services, prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses, and standard and specialty prescription contact lenses. The full-service eye care management company is headquartered in Vienna, VA, with over 800 offices across 28 states.
“It was an honor for Benchmark International to represent Doctors John and Lisa Bowen and their practice after 25 years of ownership,” said Brenda Spencer, Transaction Director. “We are excited for all parties and wish them success in their transition.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntI.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
