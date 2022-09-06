The SCSI Trade Association Discusses 24G SAS Advances for Hyperscale Environments at Storage Developer Conference
Rick Kutcipal, representing the SCSI Trade Association, will present new technology advances in Serial Attached SCSI at Storage Developer Conference on September 12.
San Francisco, CA, September 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The SCSI Trade Association (STA) will be at Storage Developer Conference educating conference attendees about the latest 24G Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) advances. Capacity requirements and power consumption are becoming increasingly challenging for hyperscale deployments. Technology standards bodies have been developing specific features within SAS to address these problems and offer developers real solutions.
What: 24G SAS Advancements for Hyperscale Environments in the Storage Architecture Track of Storage Developer Conference.
Who: Rick Kutcipal, STA Director At-Large, and Product Planner in the Data Center Solutions Group at Broadcom. Rick is a 30-year computer and data storage business veteran. He coordinates most standards activities for Broadcom worldwide and serves on the Board of Directors of the SCSI Trade Association.
Where: Storage Developer Conference, Fremont Marriott Silicon Valley, Fremont, CA
When: September 12, 2022 at 9:30am
Why: Attendees will learn about multiple emerging features within SAS, the technology around these features, and how they will help developers optimize their current storage infrastructure.
About STA
The SCSI Trade Association (STA) was established in 1996 to provide a focal point for members to communicate the benefits of SCSI to the industry. STA promotes the understanding and use of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology and influences the evolution of SCSI standards to meet future industry needs. The Association’s Board of Directors oversees the Marketing Communications and Technology Committees and all STA activities. For more information, please visit the STA web site at http://www.scsita.org or send an email to info@scsita.org.
