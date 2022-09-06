Green and Spiegel, U.S. Welcomes Two New Partners to Executive Team
Attorneys Stephen Antwine and Katelyn Hufe Karahan have been named Partners in the U.S. Headquarters at the immigration law firm.
Philadelphia, PA, September 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The executive team at Green and Spiegel, U.S. has expanded its leadership with the addition of two new Partners. Stephen Antwine, former Senior Associate Attorney, and Katelyn Hufe Karahan will join five existing Partners at the Firm. They will be based out of Green and Spiegel’s U.S. Headquarters at 1524 Delancey Street Philadelphia, PA 19102.
“It is a true testament to the strong efforts made by Stephen Antwine since joining the Firm and Katelyn Karahan’s accomplishments throughout her career to have them both as Partners. Green and Spiegel’s ability to continue to grow and provide enhanced service for our clients is truly reflected by our staff and in particular our newest partners” said Jonathan Grode, Green and Spiegel’s U.S. Practice Director and Managing Partner.
When asked about this new title, Stephen Antwine said, “I appreciate the opportunity presented by Green and Spiegel to pursue and develop a federal litigation practice within the firm. I feel confident that the firm and its attorneys collectively represent the very best of our profession. Thank you to U.S. Practice Director, Jonathan Grode, and the Green family for their guidance and support and their true dedication to advocacy on behalf of clients.” Katelyn Hufe Karahan added, “I am thrilled to be starting this next chapter of my career at Green and Spiegel. The talent and professionalism of the team is unparalleled, and I am grateful to Jonathan and the leadership of the firm for this opportunity to partner with some of the best and the brightest in our field.”
Stephen has been practicing immigration law exclusively for over twelve years. During that time he has developed extensive experience in federal litigation, deportation defense and family-based immigration. He manages the immigration-based federal litigation practice at Green and Spiegel, U.S. Stephen has successfully challenged H-1B specialty occupation denials by USCIS, work authorization and green card delays, and long-delayed consular visa cases. He represents individuals and corporations in litigation in jurisdictions throughout the United States. Stephen also represents clients in removal proceedings before the Immigration Court and has litigated hundreds of asylum and cancellation of removal cases.
Mr. Antwine has earned asylum approvals for victims of female genital mutilation, LGBTQ and gender-based violence, religious persecution and political oppression. He represents clients from all over the world, and has litigated cases in Philadelphia, Newark, New York, Baltimore, Arlington, Dallas and Atlanta. Stephen also maintains a robust appellate practice, regularly filing appeals to the Board of Immigration Appeals. Additionally, he assists families and individuals with all USCIS and Department of States processes. USCIS petitions include all family-based petitions, employment-based petitions, waivers, Temporary Protected Status, and U-visas. Moreover, he assists with consular processing and visitor visas through the Department of State.
Katelyn has over ten years of experience in nearly all aspects of immigration law including employment-based and family-based immigration, removal defense, federal litigation, citizenship, and applications for humanitarian relief. Katelyn’s practice currently focuses on helping entrepreneurs and small businesses grow by strategically utilizing a range of non-immigrant and immigrant visa options to build and retain a talented workforce. Katelyn’s litigation background and extensive experience working with a diverse range of clients and government agencies allow her to develop immigration strategies that focus on an employer’s needs, aspirations and long-term goals while navigating the complexities of the current immigration system.
As a former business owner, Katelyn possesses a firsthand, in-depth understanding of the needs and challenges facing companies today and takes a personal approach in working with clients, valuing communication, honesty, and transparency. Katelyn also works with individual clients to achieve their goals in other areas of immigration including marriage and family-based applications, citizenship, and asylum, U-visas and humanitarian-based relief options.
Stephen and Katelyn are currently accepting new clients. To request a consultation, please call (215) 395-8959 or email info@gands-us.com.
About: Green and Spiegel U.S. is a law firm specializing in North American Immigration Law. The U.S. Headquarters is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional offices in Colorado, Ohio, and Rhode Island. From large corporate employee transfers to difficult family sponsorships and humanitarian applications for permanent residence, Green and Spiegel can help. With top legal minds in corporate employee transfers, removal/deportation, immigrant investment, family immigration, immigration compliance, and resolving inadmissibility issues, the professionals at Green and Spiegel have been recognized as industry leaders.
Contact
Emily Harris
